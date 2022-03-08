The debut of the Explain it To Me Like I’m 5 podcast: The baseball

[Yes, we are in the middle of a contentious lockout, but boy howdy that doesn’t stop the South Side Sox podcasting network. Today we unveil our 11th podcast program, “Explain it to Me Like I’m 5,” a Q&A format that takes sometimes-complicated issues and breaks them down in a language that everybody here can easily understand. Our host for the series is the delightful and curious Keelin Billue, who you might remember from such SSS podcasts as Killer B’s and Estrogen Power Hour.—Brett]

Dr. Meredith Wills was born on a Major League Baseball Opening Day, but it was not a run-of-the-mill Opening Day: It was the day Henry Aaron tied Babe Ruth’s home run record. Her father, who grew up watching Aaron play, went out and bought his newborn daughter a baseball bat.

“It is really cool to be a scientist and be in baseball. And in the last few years, I somehow ended up learning a lot more about baseballs than a lot of people know.”

“He was absolutely convinced that I was going to be something in the game,” says Dr. Wills.

The elder Wills’ vision was prescient. Dr. Wills has been busy over the past several years researching and solving the mysteries within a seemingly simple but beloved object: the baseball. The impact of Dr. Wills’ research is changing the game of baseball and what we know about MLB operations.

I’m hosting this new South Side Sox podcast called “Explain It Like I’m 5 (ELI5),” which is focused on simplifying complicated topics in baseball with the experts who understand the issues best.

Listen to or watch Episode 1: “The baseball: a semi-chaotic system” to learn about Dr. Wills and the following topics:

What do baseball, astrophysics, and knitting have in common?

What is the history behind dead and juiced balls?

Does MLB purposefully juice and/or deaden balls?

How did Dr. Wills find out the MLB used two different balls in 2021?

Why did MLB use two different balls in 2021?

What is the fallout from using juiced balls?

Dr. Meredith Wills, a @sabr award winning physicist analyzed over 100 MLB baseballs across 15 parks and made at 2 different weights. MLB told teams the lighter balls were deader and met new performance standards. So the heavy balls (lol) were quite the find. pic.twitter.com/779HD4z1vA — Bradford William Davis (@BWDBWDBWD) November 30, 2021

Learn more about Dr. Wills and the articles she mentioned in this episode:

