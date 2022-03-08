South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 52: Sammy Peralta

Left-Handed Relief Pitcher

6´2´´

205 pounds

Age: 23

2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking: 49

2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 57

SSS rank among all left-handed relief pitchers in the system: 7

Sammy Peralta, a native of Queens, was a well-traveled collegian who pitched for San Jacinto CC, Palm Beach State College and the Division II powerhouse University of Tampa.

In 2019 for Tampa, Peralta had posted a 4.93 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 22 appearances (42 innings) by allowing 33 hits and 25 walks (13.2%) while striking out 74 (38.9%). Excluding his first four outings, he was terrific over his final 34 1⁄3 innings, posting a 2.62 ERA and 1.08 WHIP during that span. And other than a high walk total that caused his ERA and WHIP to balloon a bit, Peralta supplied his Spartans enough strikeouts to entice the White Sox to select him in the 18th round of the 2019 MLB draft.

After four outstanding appearances for the AZL White Sox that year, in which he allowed just three hits and two walks in 6 1⁄3 innings while striking out 13, Peralta was promoted to Great Falls on July 4. Peralta continued his mastery of rookie league hitters with the Voyagers, as he kept his walks and hits down while striking out 45 hitters in just more than 30 innings. Combined with both pro teams in 18 outings spanning 36 2⁄3 innings, Peralta compiled a 1.96 ERA and 0.95 WHIP by relinquishing just 25 hits (.182 OBA) and 10 walks (6.7%) while fanning 58 (38.7%). When hitters made contact off him, they hit grounders over 43% of the time. While lefties hit Peralta at a .250 clip, he held righties to a .165 average.

After the 2020 pandemic cancellation of the minors, Peralta spent his first three months of 2021 with Kannapolis before a promotion to Winston-Salem. With little disparity between stops, Peralta combined to produce a 4.07 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 31 games (55 1⁄3 innings) by allowing 54 hits (.251 OBA) and 16 free passes (6.6%) while striking out 68 (27.9%). While lefties hit him 65 points better in 2019, righties fared better by nearly the same margin this year.

In two years, Peralta has managed to limit offensive production by keeping the ball down, inducing batters to strike out 32% of the time and limiting his free passes. That’s a great recipe for success, folks!

While Peralta did spend the majority of this year with Kannapolis, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him promoted to the Birmingham roster to begin the 2022 season.

