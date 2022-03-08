South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 51: Haylen Green

Left-Handed Relief Pitcher

5´11´´

185 pounds

Age: 24

SSS rank among all left-handed relief pitchers in the system: 6

Haylen Green, a native of Lufkin, Texas, opted to stay in-state to play college ball for TCU. Primarily used as a reliever, with occasional starts here and there, Green was difficult to touch for Big 12 foes (except for his junior season in 2019, when opponents inexplicably hit .287 against him). He got off to a terrific start in 2020, when in eight games totaling 17 2⁄3 innings he surrendered nary an earned run by inducing just seven hits, five walks and 19 strikeouts. However, the season was cut short due to the pandemic shutdown. Perhaps because he doesn’t have power stuff, and also perhaps because the 2020 MLB draft consisted of only five rounds, Green went unselected.

So, Green returned to Fort Worth as a redshirt senior and basically picked up right where he left off. He saved 12 games in his 25 appearances, and produced a 3.33 ERA and 0.99 WHIP. In 48 2⁄3 innings for the Horned Frogs, he relinquished 43 hits (.234 OBA) and just five free passes (2.6%) while striking out 55 (28.4%). Thanks to his success, he was selected by the Sox in the 20th round of the 2021 draft.

In a combined small sample size with the ACL Sox and Kannapolis, Green produced a 0.00 ERA and 0.50 WHIP in nine appearances. True to form, he surrendered just six hits (.162 OBA) and no walks while striking out 14 (25.5%). Despite the high strikeouts and low OBA throughout his career, Green’s velocity typically sits in the mid-to-upper 80s. However, he helps himself with excellent control and command, a superb curve and a funky delivery that throws hitters’ timing off.

Even though Green entered just two games for Kannapolis, he likely will begin next year with either Winston-Salem or Birmingham. He was more than a year older than his Low-A competition this year, so it really wouldn’t make much sense for him to return there — especially because his control and command are both terrific.

2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

