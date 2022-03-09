Meet the Players: Sam Reeves

Sam Reeves grew up in Lakemoor, and went to school in McHenry. He grew up in a town of Cubs-heavy fandom, and just didn’t fit that mold. Sam eventually moved to Minnesota, and joined the U.S. Army Reserves. He served from 2011-17, then moved back to Illinois.

Sam got his White Sox fandom from his older brothers, who preferred the White Sox over the Cubs because it was against the grain.

Learn a lot more about Sam below, and on his Meet the Players podcast, also posted right now.

Hometown Lakemoor

White Sox fan since at least 1996 that I can remember, or at least was told.

First White Sox memory Going to New Comiskey Park on a summer day and seeing James Baldwin pitch against the Red Sox. Was a big Baldwin fan as a kid, but couldn’t tell you much about him anymore these days.

Favorite White Sox memory Carlos Rodón’s no-hitter. I cried that night, I am a huge Rodón fan and knew how much he has overcome in his career. I will remember that forever. Damn Roberto Pérez’s toe.

Favorite White Sox player Paul Konerko

Next White Sox statue José Abreu, without a doubt

Next White Sox retired number 79, more than likely

Go-to concession food at Sox Park Buona Beef or Beggar’s Pizza, then a churro, then an ice cream helmet, because I have no self control.

Favorite Baseball Movie The Rookie. Dennis Quaid getting roasted by his players will never get old.

Hall of Fame: Speed Round

Mark Buehrle Yes

Joe Jackson Yes

Paul Konerko As much as I love Paulie, no.

Chris Sale Yes

South Side Sox on the Field I was an outfielder, except for one year I pitched and played catcher. I was a decent catcher, but I had no control on the mound. I was ejected from a game for hitting three batters in a row, each in the head/neck area.

True or false: Every jumbled pile of person has a thinking part that wonders what the part that isn’t thinking isn’t thinking of. My head hurts, but true.