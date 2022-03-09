South Side Sox Podcast 88 — Meet Sam Reeves!

It’s a Meet the Players podcast, with our new guy, Sam Reeves! Read all about Sam in his Meet the Players piece on site right now, and learn a lot more than a mere post can provide with this podcast’s all-encompassing look at Sam’s fandom and take on the 2021-22 White Sox:
- Growing up a contrarian up north, zagging against the grain and choosing White Sox over those other guys
- Why did Sam only like James Baldwin starts when he was a kid ... a favorite starter preference he duplicated more recently with Carlos Rodón?
- Sometimes, a no-hitter (an near-perfect game) can make you cry
- Come with Sam, and you’ll be in a world of pure imagination ... when it comes to helmet sundaes
- Sam’s writing plan for 2022 is summarized succinctly as “let’s see where this goes”
- Follow him at the cryptic @SamR33v3s Twitter handle
- Retracing the 2021 White Sox, from the highest of highs, to running out of gas, with plenty of weird La Russa-ness in-between
- You might say Sam was not pleased that the White Sox punted on Rodón’s QO
- Hey, it’s a podcast in March 2022, so let’s finish up with some lockout talk
