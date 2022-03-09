White Sox Minor League Update: March 9

First off, the very bad injury news from Will Kincanon:

These past couple of years have been the toughest in my life, but I'm happy to report that my Tommy John (internal brace) surgery was a success. Many thanks to Dr. Cain and his team. I can’t wait to get back to work and become the best version of myself. I am eternally grateful.. pic.twitter.com/UoCujR2uKQ — Will Kincanon (@The_Cannon27) March 8, 2022

This is the reliever’s second Tommy John surgery, the last one coming in February 2020. Kincanon is, or maybe was after a second surgery, a hard-throwing righty reliever. He was drafted in the 11th round back in 2017 and in his last full season (2019) had a 1.86 ERA in 58 innings.

Vera has a mild right lat strain. Getz didn't seem worried although it might slow his start of the season as the White Sox want him to be ready to go multiple innings when he leaves here. White Sox were looking to manage his innings and he's on a program as such. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 8, 2022

A bit bigger news but not as worrying, Norge Vera has a nagging injury. Thankfully, it is not a big deal, but there is some news in the tweet: It seems like Vera will be on an innings limit this year. That will mean he won’t be going deep into games and probably makes it more likely he stays at his initial placement in the minors longer than expected. Though things could change if Vera really is as good as he showed in the DSL.

With bad news gone, here’s Oscar Colás in the cage!

Colas part 2 pic.twitter.com/KycCPBd1KU — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 8, 2022

Along with Colson Montgomery!

Colson Montgomery, working thru drills. With Illiana Christian product DJ Gladney. pic.twitter.com/VcjEqGJe3o — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 8, 2022

Also, the theme for today’s beat articles was the young pitching, and that they have a ton they need to prove.

Each of these players are coming off of a bad year, but are still on the higher end for Sox pitching prospects: