South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 23: Wilfred Veras

Wilfred Veras
First Baseman
6´2´´
180 pounds
Age: 19
SSS rank among all first baseman in the system: 1
Wilfred Veras, like many players in the White Sox system, is part of an athletic family. Not only is he the son of former Red Sox corner infielder Wilton Veras, he is also the nephew of former Cardinal infielder Fernando Tatís (which of course means that he’s the cousin of both Fernando Jr. and fellow Sox farmhand Elijah). Veras’ signing was relatively unheralded on 2019’s International Signing Day, as he was overshadowed by the signings of Yolbert Sánchez, Cristian Mena and the aforementioned Elijah Tatís. Several scouts gave Veras a power grade of 55, and he was set to begin ball in 2020 — but the season was lost to the pandemic.
Veras struggled out of the gate with the AZL Sox in 2021, as he slashed just .195/.377/.441 in June. However, things really clicked for him once the calendar flipped to July. How does .387/.450/.632 sound the rest of the way? For the entire year, Veras slashed .322/.416/.533 with 16 doubles, two triples, four homers, 21 walks (11.8%), 42 strikeouts (23.6%) and 147 wRC+. He actually fared better against righties (.339/.424/.556) than southpaws (.250/.382/.429).
Beginning the year at third base, which is considered his more natural position, Veras switched midseason to first base to make room for newcomer Wes Kath. In 31 combined games defensively, he did commit eight errors (five at third, three at first) but he’s expected to be more fluid with additional experience.
Expect this youngster to begin the 2022 campaign with Kannapolis. In the meantime, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some prospect lists move Veras into the team’s Top 30 prospect lists.
