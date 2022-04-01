White Sox 8, Reds 2: Bat Drops are BACK

White Sox bats came back hot tonight, leading the club to an 8-2 victory over the Reds, upping Chicago’s record to 8-6 in Cactus League play.

Tim Anderson and Luis Robert kicked off the game by falling victim to Hunter Greene’s 100+ mph fastballs before Yasmani Grandal smoked a bomb to dead center, bringing Yoán Moncada home with him. Without the game being televised, we were deprived of witnessing live the first of many Yaz bat drops for the year, but oh my, was she a beauty.

On the mound, Michael Kopech performed well during his first outing, going two innings, striking out two, walking no one, and only giving up one run off a Jonathan India home run leading off the game. Vince Valasquez followed suit with another two scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and also striking out two — much improved from his previous outing. Zach Cable would make his first appearance relieving in a game, and despite walking two batters made it out of the inning unscathed.

Solid pitching performances all around?! We simply love to see it.

The South Side bats got even hotter in the second inning, busting the game open beginning with a Gavin Sheets home run off of Greene. The lefties were mashing today, folks! Newly-acquired right fielder Adam Haseley joined in on the fun with a single to left, followed by a single (Anderson) and double (Robert). Luis would even show off his speed by stealing third before being driven in by Moncada on a sacrifice fly.

Greene might have been throwing hard, but his heat was no match against the Sox today, with seven runs off five hits. He did strike out four, but inevitably took the L today.

The White Sox pitching remained solid throughout the rest of the game, as the only other run that was given up came off of Anderson Severino (who had an overall decent outing, striking out one and giving up one run off of two hits). If that was the worst part of the bullpen today, I’d consider that a win!

The last three innings were shut down by a combination of Kyle Crick, Garrett Crochet, Taylor Broadway, with the contest getting closed out by Ryan Burr. They racked up three K’s and held down the fort to secure the win.

Now, the bad news: Garrett Crochet exited the game in the eighth with an apparent arm injury. After striking out Sebastian Almonte, Crochet went 3-1 to Robbie Tenerowicz before hurting his left arm and having to leave the game mid-batter. Reports from the field indicate that Crochet was visibly upset, and was having trouble moving his left (pitching) arm.

The White Sox have not released any statements, but arm trouble dogged Crochet in 2020 (shoulder soreness in college, arm pain that forced his removal from ALDS Game 3 vs. Oakland with the White Sox), and he went on the IL in early 2021 due to back soreness.

As for this latest injury, there’s not much to know yet, but let’s hope it’s nothing too serious — though us Sox fans know better than to get our hopes up.

Jake Burger added an exclamation point on the game with a solo homer in the ninth before Burr put the Reds out of their misery, capping the game off with two strikeouts. It was an all-around great performance from the Good Guys today, the bats came alive and the bullpen remained reliable — hard to find much to complain about!

The South Siders are back on the NBCSC broadcast tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. against the Oakland Athletics.

