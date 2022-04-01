Gamethread: Athletics at White Sox

Happy April Fools’ Day!

This is not an April Fools joke. And it is a long time coming. https://t.co/LO4EFFzkhA — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 1, 2022

I really hope this is not a joke because this is exactly what we need; I’m sure Jason Benetti is smiling.

However, I did wish this was an April Fools’ Day joke:

Hahn said Crochet will likely need Tommy John surgery. He is seeking a second opinion at this point. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 1, 2022

In other news, we have some roster moves before today’s game:

With the moves, the White Sox have 35 players remaining in camp: 18 pitchers, three catchers, eight infielders and six outfielders. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 1, 2022

A (good!) TRADE:

The #WhiteSox have acquired veteran outfielder AJ Pollock from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 1, 2022

And our ace gets his money!

The #WhiteSox have agreed to terms on a one-year, $7.45-million contract with right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito for the 2022 season, avoiding arbitration. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 1, 2022

As for the game at hand, the Chicago White Sox are hosting the Oakland Athletics at Camelback Ranch at 3:05 p.m. CT.

Dallas Keuchel is starting on the bump for the South Siders. Keuchel, in two spring training games, is 1-0 with a 4.05 ERA in 6 2⁄ 3 innings pitched. He aims for a solid start in preparation for the Opening Day that is ONE WEEK AWAY!

The starting nine behind him is as follows:

This lineup is beginning to solidify its regular season form!

Oakland will feature Adam Oller as their afternoon starter. In two games, Oller has no record with a 13.50 ERA in 3 1⁄ 3 innings pitched. It has been a rocky start, but it’s his first ever spring training.

The Athletics will line up their starting nine like so:

It’s looking a little rough out there.

Hey, maybe the bus back to Camelback will include bonus passenger Sean Manaea? Hahn’s on a roll.

With a 3:05 p.m. CT start time, this is a great, televised (!) game to kick off your weekend! NBC Sports Chicago will provide the broadcast, and WMVP has the radio coverage.

It’s time to get in these last-minute reps and to start the season already!