Garrett Crochet likely needs Tommy John surgery

Just as news broke of a brilliant trade struck with the Los Angeles Dodgers to shed Craig Kimbrel and solve right field with AJ Pollock, Chicago White Sox GM Rick Hahn had a heckuva sad kicker: Garrett Crochet will likely need Tommy John surgery.

Rick Hahn says everything's still preliminary but "very likely" Garrett Crochet will need Tommy John surgery. Crochet left last night's spring game with an injury, and the news is not good for the lefty and the Sox. https://t.co/yTBScPgI20 — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) April 1, 2022

Crochet was injured while facing his second hitter last night vs. the Cincinnati Reds. He struck out Sebastian Almonte to start the eighth, before going 3-1 to Robbie Tenerowicz and showing signs of obvious discomfort.

Leaving the game mid-batter is never a good sign, and reports from the field indicated that Crochet was visibly upset and was having trouble moving his left (pitching) arm.

Garrett Crochet leaves White Sox Cactus League game with apparent injury



(Via Sun-Times) https://t.co/2tfrrc7u0R — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 1, 2022

Injury has dogged the lefty for his entire pitching career, starting with a freak play: A line drive back through the box that broke Crochet’s jaw while he was pitching for the University of Tennessee in 2019. The next year, he had shoulder discomfort that limited his pitching for the Volunteers, although his truncated season was more a product of the pandemic and excessive caution for a prospective first-rounder than any indication of damage.

Crochet became the first player drafted in 2020 to make the majors, as he made his debut in the last week of the regular season and set radar guns aflame with scores of triple-digit readings. But by ALDS Game 3 vs. Oakland, Crochet was forced again to leave a game mid-inning due to arm discomfort. He also went on the IL in early 2021 due to back soreness.

In terms of White Sox roster construction, Crochet’s injury paves the way for Anderson Severino and/or Bennett Sousa to break camp with the White Sox. Severino has given up two earned in two innings/games so far in Cactus League play, while Sousa has spun four scoreless innings over four games.

If Crochet opts for surgery, he has a good chance to be back with the White Sox in early 2023. We’ll keep you posted on where things stand with the young hurler as more details come in.