Today in White Sox History: April 1

1975

It was an indication of how bad off the Sox were financially: Ed Herrmann, one of the top catchers in baseball and an All-Star, was traded to the Yankees for four minor league players. The reason? According to Herrmann it was because he wanted a $2,000 raise! In six full years with the team Herrmann averaged 11 home runs, and there were few (if any) better at blocking home plate — thus earning him the nickname of “Fort” Herrmann.

2011

The White Sox started the season with a torrent of runs in blistering Cleveland, 15-10. It was the second-highest Opening Day scoring output in franchise history. The Sox led 14-0 after the first five innings.

Carlos Quentin drove in five runs, and newcomer Adam Dunn knocked in four.

2016

Diamondbacks outfielder AJ Pollock breaks his right elbow sliding headfirst into home during Arizona’s second-to-last Cactus League game, requiring surgery. Exactly six years later, to the day, Pollock is traded to the White Sox from the Dodgers, in return for reliever Craig Kimbrel.