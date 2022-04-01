Athletics 12, White Sox 4: Keuchel shaky on April Fools’ Day

What a win! The Chicago White Sox trounced the Oakland Athletics by a 12 to 4 score!

April Fools :(

In a blowout affair, the South Siders dropped this afternoon’s game against the A’s. A week before Opening Day, Dallas Keuchel struggled mightily. In his first three innings of work, Kid Keuchy gave up seven runs off of 11 hits — two of the home run variety. For a ground ball pitcher, he saw a couple of less fortunate pitches clear the fences, for a Kevin Smith three-run bomb and Sheldon Neuse solo shot in the third inning.

For the first two frames, Keuchel surrendered an RBI ground out to Smith and a Drew Jackson sacrifice fly.

On the bright side, Keuchel did pitch a clean five outs to follow the conclusion of the third, but the game was already out of hand at a 7-2 score.

To get the two-spot on the board, the Sox found some offense in the bottom of the second: Nick Ciuffo and Tim Anderson each recorded an RBI base knock off of A’s starting pitcher Adam Oller. At the time, that flurry tied the game at two, but then the third inning happened.

All about the reps, the relievers to follow Dallas also had up-and-down days. That dang Smith, once again, tallied an RBI single, but this time it was off of Liam Hendriks in the sixth. Aaron Bummer surrendered a seventh-inning home run to Denzel Clarke, and Billy McKinney added a solo shot of his own in the ninth off of Bennett Sousa.

As for the Sox offense, they pieced together a run in the eighth — a Romy Gonáalez sacrifice fly off of Sam Selman.

With a 12-3 score going into the bottom of the ninth, the Good Guys did not give up. With one out, they loaded the bases, and Laz Rivera drew a bases-loaded RBI walk to make it a 12-4 ball game. Unfortunately, that would be all for the South Siders, despite being on the verge of a severe comeback.

Tomorrow, the White Sox look to get back on track to finish their spring training on a positive note during their last night game in Arizona. At 8:10 p.m. CT, the game will not be televised nor have a radio outlet from Chicago-based stations. Kristina Airdo will divine our SSS coverage, based on a series of tweets, smoke signals, and notes sent to her phone by select White Sox beat writers. Oh, and also, fictional depictions.

Lance Lynn will start tomorrow’s game, and Lucas Giolito will start Sunday’s.

I’m a little nervous about our Opening Day starter, as a big Luc-ace G-elite-o fan.

