Gamethread: White Sox at Tigers

The last time Tim Anderson faced the Detroit Tigers back in 2021, things got a little spicy. In the last matchup of the year, José Abreu was hit by a pitch for about the billionth time. Abreu then took a hard slide on the base paths that led to a benches-clearing brawl, and during the melee, Tim Anderson made contact with umpire Tim Timmons. That incident resulted in a two-game suspension, which Anderson served during the first two games of this season. Today, Anderson returns to the lineup and, poignantly, to Comerica Park to settle the score in his 2022 season debut.

Today also marks the 2022 debut of recently acquired catcher Reese McGuire, who is the lone left-handed bat in today’s starting lineup. The infield is gets a Sunday makeover to compensate for the absence of Yoán Moncada, with Josh Harrison sliding over to third base and Danny Mendick getting the start at second.

Having already deployed their most reliable starting pitchers in Lucas Giolito and Dylan Cease, the White Sox have now reached the wild wild west portion of the early-season rotation. Lance Lynn is recovering from surgery on his injured knee. Dallas Keuchel has yet to prove that he’s not … well, Dallas Keuchel. Today, it’s up to Michael Talbert Kopech.

Kopech pitched fewer than 70 innings last season, but they were some impressive innings, particularly in the first half of the year. Prior to the All-Star break, Kopech went 3-0 and posted a 1.53 ERA. This year, the White Sox will need to stretch Kopech further than he’s been, and faster than they had anticipated.

Michael Kopech went 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA (3 ER/14.0 IP), 23 strikeouts and .146 (7-48) opponents average in four starts in 2021.



Not many people care about the Detroit Tigers, but here’s their lineup for today:

Not many people care about my new scorebook, either, but it’ll make its 2022 debut for today’s recap:

Cinch it up and hunker down, White Sox fans! First pitch in this rubber match is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. CT.