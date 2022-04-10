Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 10, Tigers 1

The Chicago White Sox took the rubber match against the Detroit Tigers to win their first series of the 2022 season! Just like previous seasons, this South Side team remains dominant against lefty starters. Hopefully, this is the first of many blowouts for the Good Guys!

The Starters

Michael Kopech, having a shorter spring training than the other starters, pitched rather well today in his 69-pitch afternoon. In four innings, Kopech gave up two hits, one run, and two walks, but he did strike out three. The one run he gave up came off of a Victor Reyes RBI triple which saw Miguel Cabrera hustling from first to home. How did Miggy end up on base? Kopech had him in an 0-2 count, but four balls later pushed Cabrera to first.

Overall, it was a great first start for Kopech, and as he stretches out, he will become a formidable starter.

His 69 pitches break down like this:

On the other hand, lefty Tarik Skubal struggled today. In his four innings of work, Skubal allowed five runs (four earned) off of seven hits and one walk. He did tally three strikeouts, which all came in the second inning — the only inning he did not allow a run.

His 79-pitch afternoon breaks down like so:

Pressure Play

With runners on the corners with two outs in the second, Tucker Barnhart’s 2.08 LI fly out to Luis Robert ended the inning, so the Tigers only came away with one run — their only run all game.

Pressure Cooker

As it typically goes, the pressure play leads into the pressure cooker. Tucker Barnhart, with a chance to tie the game and change its dynamic, struggled and failed under a 1.15 pLI as a consequence.

Top Play

In a 2-0 game favoring the Sox, Victor Reyes scored Miguel Cabrera with an RBI triple in the second inning. Making it a 2-1 game at the time, Reyes found himself with a .125 WPA play as he stood on third with less than two outs, Reyes would not score that inning.

Top Performer

Our dependable first baseman José Abreu earns today’s top performer honors, with a .125 WPA. He went 2-for-4 at the plate with a walk, two runs, and two RBIs.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: Victor Reyes, responsible for driving in the only Tigers run during the game, took his RBI triple to right field off the bat at 109.0 mph.

Weakest contact: Eloy Jiménez, our beloved power hitter, recorded a 65.1 mph ground out in the fifth inning. But, wait, there’s more! His ninth-inning 49.0 mph ground out would like a word.

Luckiest hit: Danny Mendick’s RBI double in the fourth, which scored Josh Harrison (who reached on a Javier Báez error), left his bat 88.1 mph, with a .140 xBA.

Toughest out: José Abreu’s fifth-inning fly out off of Elvin Rodriguez (making his MLB debut), left the bat at 104.4 mph with a .910 xBA.

Longest hit: We about Comerica Park’s odd and spacious dimensions, and these numbers further prove it: Jonathan Schoop’s 390-foot fly out (to center field) preceded Victor Reyes’ 400-foot triple (to right field) in the second, and both stayed in the park, but Andrew Vaughn’s three-run bomb in the seventh safely traveled 379 feet to the left-field bleachers.

Magic Number: 3

When Tim Anderson goes, the White Sox go! Leading the game off with a first-pitch double, TA7 was ready to set the tone. He went 3-for-5 with two doubles, and scored two runs.

Tanner Banks recorded three strikeouts in the eighth inning during his MLB debut at 30 years old! He would go on to pitch the ninth and record a ground out, another strikeout, and a fly out.

What a journey. Welcome to the Show, Tanner Banks! pic.twitter.com/EhLiQPrirN — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 10, 2022

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

Poll Who earns today’s MVP award? Tim Anderson: 3-for-5, 2 R

Michael Kopech: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 SO

José Abreu: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Eloy Jiménez: 1-for-3, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB vote view results 65% Tim Anderson: 3-for-5, 2 R (32 votes)

16% Michael Kopech: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 SO (8 votes)

18% José Abreu: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB (9 votes)

0% Eloy Jiménez: 1-for-3, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB (0 votes) 49 votes total Vote Now

Yes, it was EXTREMELY hard to keep Andrew Vaughn out of the poll, but wanted to honor the different pressure situations. So, enjoy watching his home run again: