Motor City Massacre: White Sox 10, Tigers 1

During the postgame interview, White Sox announcer Jason Benetti jokingly asked Tim Anderson if Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal really thought Anderson would wait to swing in his first at bat of the 2022 season.

“Nah,” Anderson answered. “I don’t wait.”

No. He surely did not.

Anderson “deeee-livered” the goods immediately, taking the first pitch of the game into left field for one of his two doubles on the afternoon. TA7 went 3-for-5 in his season debut, helping the White Sox trample over the Detroit Tigers, 10-1.



Starting pitcher Michael Kopech also had a fairly solid outing, facing 15 batters over four innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out three. Kopech relied heavily on his fastball today, which was topping out at around 97 mph. It wasn’t a dominant performance by any means, but the ceiling for Kopech is so high that it’s hard to be anything but encouraged. He left the game after throwing 69 pitches.



Kyle Crick, Matt Foster, and Kendall Graveman were all fantastic out of the bullpen in their respective innings of relief, but all the attention went toward 30-year-old rookie Tanner Banks’ two innings of work. Banks didn’t allow a hit from any of the seven batters he faced today, including the three consecutive strikeouts he posted in the eighth inning:



Especially after the infuriating way the White Sox lost the season opener, today’s game was a good shot in the arm for the team going into Tuesday afternoon’s home opener. It’s going to a fun year on the South Side, my friends.

Today’s scorebook highlights:

I was a little rusty:

Do ... do we ... do we finally have a backup catcher?!

What else is there to do when your team is losing 10-1?

The White Sox are off tomorrow before heading home to face the Seattle Mariners in what I’m sure will be an absolutely packed Guaranteed Rate Field. Brett Ballantini will have your opener recap, with Chrystal O’Keefe on the Six Pack and Kristina Airdo on the Bird App.

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday, and try not to start any off-day fights on Twitter tomorrow.