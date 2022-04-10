 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

White Sox Minor League Update: April 10, 2022

The first week of the MiLB season is in the books, and the Kannapolis offense keeps shining.

By Darren Black
/ new
The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers look to be getting revenge on all of Low-A after their setback 2021 season.
Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

A great win for Charlotte, as they go into their first Monday break with a 3-3 record. Kade McClure’s overall stat line looks fantastic, five innings and just one earned run allowed (although he was on the mound for all four Tides runs, as an error from Zach Remillard, already his third on the year, was responsible for the three unearned runs). McClure still allowed two homers on the day, so it was not all on the error, but Remillard did help the ERA!

After McClure, the bullpen took over, won and saved the game. Andrew Perez is tacked with the win, with a scoreless sixth inning. Zach Muckenhirn was the bulk arm, going 2 13 shutout innings with four strikeouts, until he handed the last two outs to Will Carter.

Meanwhile, on the offensive side, it was really a team effort to get those five runs because they had 15 base runners to work with: seven hits and eight walks. While it’s great to get all those guys on base, more of them should’ve scored.

Patrick Kivlehan started out the run-scoring the easy way — with a solo homer.

It was scratch-and-claw for the next three runs: one came off of a walk, another came on a sac fly, and the fourth was a wild pitch. Carlos Pérez drove in the decisive fifth run that would be the GWRBI — another double, as he completes a very successful first week with a 1.116 OPS. Of note, Seby Zavala had a good day at the plate too, with two singles.

Poll

Who was the Knights MVP?

view results
  • 0%
    Seby Zavala: 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Kade McClure: 5 IP, 1 ER (4 R), 7 H, 1 BB, 3 K
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Zach Muckenirn: 2 1⁄3 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 4 K
    (1 vote)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Knights Cold Cat?

view results
  • 100%
    Zach Remillard: 0-for-3, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 E
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Dwight Smith Jr.: 0-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

It was a low-scoring affair for the Barons, as they could muster just one run all game.

That lone run came from Yoelqui Cespédes, on a RBI double. He, along with Tyler Neslony, had two hits on the day, though, Yolbert Sánchez reached base three times off of one hit and two walks. The Barons definitely had chances to score, but they went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position. To round out the offensive prospects, Lenyn Sosa got a hit today, while José Rodriguez has gone hitless for this weekend, with an 0-for-5 performance.

On the pitching side, Jason Bilous got the start. He is probably the best starter prospect on the team. He went four innings, and should really be charged with two earned runs, because his own error led to an unearned run. Kaleb Roper was the bulk bullpen guy, and was the best pitcher of the day on either team. He threw four innings and struck out seven batters. The only run he allowed was a solo homer.

Poll

Who was the Barons MVP?

view results
  • 0%
    Yoelqui Céspedes: 2-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Tyler Neslony: 2-for-3, 1 BB, 0 K
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Kaleb Roper: 4 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 7 K
    (0 votes)
1 vote total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Barons Cold Cat?

view results
  • 0%
    José Rodríguez: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 3 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Luis Curbelo: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 3 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Lincoln Henzman: 1 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

It was a day to forget for Chase Solesky and the offense. Solesky went five, but allowed four runs over that span. Given the day the W-S offense had, the Crawdads only needed three of them. There were a couple of bright spots for the Dash offense, and thankfully they were top prospects. Luis Mieses came away with two hits on the day, both singles. Bryan Ramos was responsible for one run all on his own, with his second homer of the season in just three games.

Yoelvin Silven (neé Polanco) did his very best to keep the game close, but the offense could not reward him. He went the last three innings and did not allow a run. Not bad for a first game of the season.

Poll

Who was the Dash MVP?

view results
  • 0%
    Luis Mieses: 2-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bryan Ramos: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 2 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Yoelvin Polanco: 3 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Dash Cold Cat?

view results
  • 0%
    Terrell Tatum: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K, 1 E
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Chase Solesky: 5 IP, 4 ER, 7 H, 1 BB, 1 K
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

It certainly is not 2021 anymore for the White Sox Low-A ball club, as they came, and saw, and conquered this weekend. Kannapolis swept the Woodpeckers, and won this one on the backs of the offense again. Every single batter recorded a hit, five of whom had multiple hits. Colby Smelley led the way in the hits department, going 3-for-3, including a triple. Colson Montgomery had quite the day as well, with two doubles and two walks. Misael González reached base four times along with Montgomery, just with one less double.

Poll

Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP?

view results
  • 0%
    Colby Smelley: 3-for-3, 3 R, 5 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Misael González: 2-for-4, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Benyamín Bailey: 2-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Colson Montgomery: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat?

view results
  • 0%
    Ty Sommer: 4 2⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 7 H, 3 BB, 6 K
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Johnny Ray: 2 2⁄3 IP, 4 ER, 6 H, 2 BB, 6 K
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...