White Sox Minor League Update: April 10, 2022

A great win for Charlotte, as they go into their first Monday break with a 3-3 record. Kade McClure’s overall stat line looks fantastic, five innings and just one earned run allowed (although he was on the mound for all four Tides runs, as an error from Zach Remillard, already his third on the year, was responsible for the three unearned runs). McClure still allowed two homers on the day, so it was not all on the error, but Remillard did help the ERA!

After McClure, the bullpen took over, won and saved the game. Andrew Perez is tacked with the win, with a scoreless sixth inning. Zach Muckenhirn was the bulk arm, going 2 1⁄ 3 shutout innings with four strikeouts, until he handed the last two outs to Will Carter.

Meanwhile, on the offensive side, it was really a team effort to get those five runs because they had 15 base runners to work with: seven hits and eight walks. While it’s great to get all those guys on base, more of them should’ve scored.

Patrick Kivlehan started out the run-scoring the easy way — with a solo homer.

Pat the BAT! Patrick Kivlehan puts us on the 'board with a solo homer in the 2nd inning! pic.twitter.com/uLbWcL01Ez — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 10, 2022

It was scratch-and-claw for the next three runs: one came off of a walk, another came on a sac fly, and the fourth was a wild pitch. Carlos Pérez drove in the decisive fifth run that would be the GWRBI — another double, as he completes a very successful first week with a 1.116 OPS. Of note, Seby Zavala had a good day at the plate too, with two singles.

'Los is MORE! Carlos Pérez with an RBI DOUBLE to give us a 5-4 lead! pic.twitter.com/CAJ7wGt33x — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 10, 2022

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Seby Zavala: 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Kade McClure: 5 IP, 1 ER (4 R), 7 H, 1 BB, 3 K

Zach Muckenirn: 2 1⁄3 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 4 K vote view results 0% Seby Zavala: 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Kade McClure: 5 IP, 1 ER (4 R), 7 H, 1 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

100% Zach Muckenirn: 2 1⁄3 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 4 K (1 vote) 1 vote total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Zach Remillard: 0-for-3, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 E

Dwight Smith Jr.: 0-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K vote view results 100% Zach Remillard: 0-for-3, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 E (1 vote)

0% Dwight Smith Jr.: 0-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

It was a low-scoring affair for the Barons, as they could muster just one run all game.

That lone run came from Yoelqui Cespédes, on a RBI double. He, along with Tyler Neslony, had two hits on the day, though, Yolbert Sánchez reached base three times off of one hit and two walks. The Barons definitely had chances to score, but they went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position. To round out the offensive prospects, Lenyn Sosa got a hit today, while José Rodriguez has gone hitless for this weekend, with an 0-for-5 performance.

On the pitching side, Jason Bilous got the start. He is probably the best starter prospect on the team. He went four innings, and should really be charged with two earned runs, because his own error led to an unearned run. Kaleb Roper was the bulk bullpen guy, and was the best pitcher of the day on either team. He threw four innings and struck out seven batters. The only run he allowed was a solo homer.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Yoelqui Céspedes: 2-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Tyler Neslony: 2-for-3, 1 BB, 0 K

Kaleb Roper: 4 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 7 K vote view results 0% Yoelqui Céspedes: 2-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

100% Tyler Neslony: 2-for-3, 1 BB, 0 K (1 vote)

0% Kaleb Roper: 4 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 7 K (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? José Rodríguez: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 3 K

Luis Curbelo: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 3 K

Lincoln Henzman: 1 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% José Rodríguez: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Luis Curbelo: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

0% Lincoln Henzman: 1 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

It was a day to forget for Chase Solesky and the offense. Solesky went five, but allowed four runs over that span. Given the day the W-S offense had, the Crawdads only needed three of them. There were a couple of bright spots for the Dash offense, and thankfully they were top prospects. Luis Mieses came away with two hits on the day, both singles. Bryan Ramos was responsible for one run all on his own, with his second homer of the season in just three games.

Bryan Ramos hit his second home run of the series, this one 420 feet to the left of dead center. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/JyjKFtQ2iq — Josh Norris (@jnorris427) April 10, 2022

Yoelvin Silven (neé Polanco) did his very best to keep the game close, but the offense could not reward him. He went the last three innings and did not allow a run. Not bad for a first game of the season.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Luis Mieses: 2-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K

Bryan Ramos: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 2 K

Yoelvin Polanco: 3 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Luis Mieses: 2-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Bryan Ramos: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Yoelvin Polanco: 3 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Terrell Tatum: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K, 1 E

Chase Solesky: 5 IP, 4 ER, 7 H, 1 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Terrell Tatum: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K, 1 E (0 votes)

0% Chase Solesky: 5 IP, 4 ER, 7 H, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

It certainly is not 2021 anymore for the White Sox Low-A ball club, as they came, and saw, and conquered this weekend. Kannapolis swept the Woodpeckers, and won this one on the backs of the offense again. Every single batter recorded a hit, five of whom had multiple hits. Colby Smelley led the way in the hits department, going 3-for-3, including a triple. Colson Montgomery had quite the day as well, with two doubles and two walks. Misael González reached base four times along with Montgomery, just with one less double.

Montgomery misses his first HR by about 7’. He’ll have to settle for his 2nd 2b of the day. #Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/bSBEjB6bcz — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 10, 2022

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Colby Smelley: 3-for-3, 3 R, 5 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K

Misael González: 2-for-4, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Benyamín Bailey: 2-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K

Colson Montgomery: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Colby Smelley: 3-for-3, 3 R, 5 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Misael González: 2-for-4, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Benyamín Bailey: 2-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Colson Montgomery: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now