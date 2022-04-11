Today in White Sox History: April 11

1917

The world championship season began in St. Louis, where the White Sox battered the Browns, 7-2. Lefty Williams picked up the win. Slightly more than six months later, the Sox would win the World Series in six games over John McGraw and the New York Giants.

1969

The White Sox helped initiate Major League Baseball in Seattle, as the first home opponent for the expansion Seattle Pilots. The Sox promptly rolled over and died to the new team, 7-0. They were shut out by future Sox pitcher Gary Bell, who went the distance — and be traded to the Sox that June!

1982

When a great blizzard hit the Midwest and forced cancellation of a number of games, the White Sox had to open on the road the following week, in New York, with a doubleheader. No problem, as the franchise that had already won a regularly-scheduled Opening Day twin bill in 1971 put the wood to the Yankees, winning 7-6 in 12 innings, and then 2-0. It was the start of an eight-game winning streak to open the 1982 campaign — the best start to a season in franchise history.

2000

For a man with no speed, he got around the bases fast enough this time!

Paul Konerko hit an inside the park home run in Tampa Bay. It came in the first inning, off of Esteban Yan, and drove in two runs. The Sox won, 13-6.

2011

White Sox utility player Brent Lillibridge belted the franchise’s 10,000th home run, driving out a fastball from Oakland’s Dallas Braden at U.S. Cellular Field. It came in the fifth inning of a game the Sox eventually lost, 2-1, in 10 innings.

2016

The White Sox beat Minnesota, 4-1, in the Twins home opener. The loss dropped the team to 0-7, which was the worst start for the Twins since moving to Minnesota.