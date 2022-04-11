South Side Sox Podcast 98 — 2022 MLB predictions

Three of us (Tommy Barbee, Zach Hayes, Brett Ballantini) got season picks in to make the feature story we ran outlining 20 prognostications, one (Chrystal O’Keefe) was too late to make the story, and one (Trooper Galactus) just punted the whole thing, but still has opinions about how things will wrangle out in 2022.

We begin with a detailed discussion on our White Sox categories, and go from there:

Chrystal is the owner of the title belt for last year’s picks, and just made the regular-season cutoff to get her 2022 predictions across

Brett is the low picker on White Sox wins — but at least he got them in the playoffs this year

The intriguing reason why our consensus has four AL East teams going to the playoffs

The intriguing reason why Vince Velasquez was not more universally imagined as the worst White Sox pitcher of 2022

How many of us are regretting our picks of Liam Hendriks as top White Sox pitcher

Listen to Tommy defend his pick of the Cubs as NL Central champs

Listen to Zach explain his pick of the Mets as World Series champs, and note his incredulity over no one else picking Mike Trout as MVP

It did not make the broadcast, but Trooper would like you to know he tabs Pete Alonso as NL MVP

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Hit Pen YouTube channel.