Gamethread: HOME OPENER wooooo hooooo!

Hey, lots to catch up on here, so let’s get down to it.

Believe it or not, for the first time, officially at least, in four years, it seems as if a meetup/methup at the ballpark is back on. I am not in charge, our ticket spirit captain Rachael Millanta is leading the way. Her first of possibly several targeted games over the course of the season is ...

April 30

I think Rachael is going to try for a group ticket, details perhaps to follow, but even if we are scattered a bit in the ballpark for this bum-rush of a first meetup, surely there can be some designated igloo in the parking lot for tailgating/bags/huddling together for warmth before an April night game.

Personally, I will commit to getting up there to the park at some point, but it is unlikely to be April 30. In other words, you are all free to go, without fear of having to meet the guy who regularly irritates you on these pages.

Second, there is a plug-in, if you use Google Chrome as a browser, that widens the comments back to full width of the screen, giving you that “pre-Coral” feel. I will post the link, as I’ve done a few times, in the comments window. It works for me, and I am pleased. Hopefully there will be more modifications to Coral to come.

Hey, how’s about a ballgame?

It’s the home opener, and Vince Velasquez is taking on Seattle rookie Matt Brash, who looks a bit like a child villain from Stand By Me.

Here’s yer Sox lineup:

Righty or not, sitting Andrew Vaughn is a bold play.

Anyway, at least until AJ Pollock comes back, expect to see the Sheets RF/McGuire C/Yaz DH tripod of terror in the lineup often.

Game time is 3:10 p.m. CT, probably delayed a scad for the Opening Day pomp y circumstance. I’ll have your recap, it’s Chrystal O’Keefe supplying your Six Pack, and Kristina Airdo on the Bird App.