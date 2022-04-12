Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Mariners 2

Opening Day on the South Side did not disappoint, with the White Sox getting their first home W, beating the Seattle Mariners 3-2.

It was a beautiful day for the first game of the season. Typically, fans are bundled or battling the snow, but Lot B was bumping today and the White Sox are officially BACK.

Lot B in mid-season form, per usual pic.twitter.com/IjhRw1ukrk — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 12, 2022

Many were just as excited to return back to the ballpark after a long offseason.

Others did what I would have done ... gone straight for the food. If you’re not getting the elotes, then what are you even doing?

And I can literally smell this photo ...

Don’t worry folks, the beer prices are also in midseason form.

$12.25 Miller Lites ☠️☠️☠️ — Dzikhead (@Dzikhead) April 12, 2022

It sure did feel good to be home.

So good to be home. pic.twitter.com/Nrn2UQ6jk6 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 12, 2022

Vince Valásquez made his White Sox debut as our Opening Day starter, just as everyone predicted.

Rise and shine it’s Vince Velasquez day!!!! — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) April 12, 2022

Outside of some hard contact, he actually came out strong in the first.

Vince Velasquez: Professional pitcher — White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) April 12, 2022

However, he then came into the second and gave up a home run to Eugenio Suárez.

There’s the Vince Velazquez we knew we signed — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) April 12, 2022

The defense held up strong behind Vince today, and Luis Robert began his campaign for MVP.

LUIS ROBERT IS UNREAL pic.twitter.com/LNA4rgN5im — Sox On 35th (@SoxOn35th) April 12, 2022

Luis Robert greatest defender of all time??!! yes??? — janice (@scuriiosa) April 12, 2022

Matt Brash made his debut for Seattle, and the White Sox severely struggled keeping up with his stuff early in the game.

the White Sox lineup mystified by a breaking ball? color me shocked — janice (@scuriiosa) April 12, 2022

But to Brash’s credit ... he was simply throwing some disgusting pitches.

The struggle was real. Let’s be thankful he isn’t in the AL Central.

Have the White Sox ever been good against a pitcher they haven't seen before? Doesn't feel like it's happened in my lifetime, for sure. — White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) April 12, 2022

They did manage to get on the board and tie the game in the third. We’ll take it!

The White Sox are on the board at home in 2022 with Josh Harrison scoring on an error, but the inning ends on a double play on a hard-hit ball by Robert. — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 12, 2022

Valásquez ended up pitching out of a couple jams. Outside of that second-inning home run, he had a decent outing.

Vince Velasquez escape artist... — Ryiin (@rfoto) April 12, 2022

Velasquez's day is finished. Not pretty but gets the job done: 4 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K. 62 pitches, 36 strikes.



Bennett Sousa in to pitch the 5th for the #WhiteSox @WGNNews — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) April 12, 2022

Sousa entered his first game in Chicago. However, his outing was short-lived.

Bennett Sousa runs into the first bit of trouble of his big league career, giving up a hit and a walk in the fifth. He leaves with two on and two out, with Reynaldo López in to try to escape the jam. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) April 12, 2022

Reynaldo López came in and closed out the inning with a huge K against Mitch Haniger.

Reynaldo Lopez has had a strong outing so far in the White Sox home opener. He's struck out two of the four batters he's faced in a perfect 1 1/3 innings so far. The game is still tied at 1 in the sixth on an afternoon that, so far, has belonged to the pitchers. — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 12, 2022

White Sox fans are already caping for ReyLo to join the starting rotation (myself included).

Reynaldo Lopez to the rotation — Scotty Flemdawg (@flemdawg97) April 12, 2022

ReyLo!!!! That’s my 4th starter!! — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) April 12, 2022

Luis Robert made his adjustments against Brash, and the Sox took the lead in the sixth.

Luis Robert.



That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/nYcwH2dQcU — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 12, 2022

To everyone’s surprise, Eloy made a phenomenal catch in left field.

It’s time to admit that Eloy Jimenez is probably the best left fielder in baseball — John (@wsoxjohn) April 12, 2022

I mean ... just give him the Gold Glove.

Many fans held their breath in a brief panic, but he didn’t get hurt — yes, the bar is that low.

Eloy Jiménez goals on defense:



1) Do not die — David Brown: Baseball Demonstrator (@AnswerDave) April 12, 2022

Bummer came in for the seventh and held down the lead.

Aaron Bummer, Wicked 82mph Slider.



21" of break. pic.twitter.com/8tPwwLSiRY — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 12, 2022

Fans are also still all aboard the “Thank God Zack Collins is Gone” train.

Reese Mcguire is trying to outproduce 2021 Zack Collins by the End of April. — White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) April 12, 2022

Kendall Graveman brought the energy for another scoreless outing.

Kendall Graveman, Nasty 96mph Front Door Two Seamer...and K Strut pic.twitter.com/v6aMkaVrNL — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 12, 2022

I am still enjoying the Kendall Graveman experience. https://t.co/YAf8Nk2MvT — Josh Harrison Enjoyer (@TheTyronePalmer) April 12, 2022

Luis Robert continued to put the team on his back, drawing a walk and stealing second and third.

Robert stole 2nd... and then he stole 3rd pic.twitter.com/8CNwmyYNWV — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 12, 2022

Eloy showed his speed by beating out a ground ball to bring Luis home.

Eloy Jiménez barely beats out an inning-ending double play turn, and Luis Robert is able to jog home from third for a vital insurance run. It’s 3-1 White Sox in the bottom of the eighth. Liam Hendriks has been warming for a bit now — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 12, 2022

And regarding Luis ... just saying.

No White Sox player has ever gone 30 home runs/30 stolen bases in the same season. Just saying. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 12, 2022

Liam Hendriks, of course, had to make things interesting.

Liam Hendriks has allowed three singles in the ninth, and the Mariners have brought this to a 3-2 game with the tying run on second — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 12, 2022

Did Kimbrel infect Hendriks on his way out? — Josh Harrison Enjoyer (@TheTyronePalmer) April 12, 2022

He eventually struck out the side and got the W — WHEW.

99 and all the emotions from Liam Hendriks pic.twitter.com/DAqKgJLujb — MLB (@MLB) April 12, 2022

Fans are hoping we can keep future outings less ... exciting.

If Liam Hendriks makes every game that stressful I will be dead by the end of the season — Paul (PJ) White Jr (@peej1823) April 12, 2022

But at the end of the day, it’s a W in the scorebook.

White Sox win their home opener! pic.twitter.com/mMDp3w1ytU — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) April 13, 2022

Tomorrow we have Dallas Keuchel on the bump. Let’s hope the Sox put up 100 runs, and we should probably be good. Many aren’t too optimistic.

Here’s the catch - Dallas Keuchel has to be able to actually get guys out in order to have a longer outing https://t.co/se66NSAJbg — lstanczyksports (@lstanczyksports) April 12, 2022

At the end of the day, let’s all just be happy we get to watch Luis Robert play baseball for our favorite team.