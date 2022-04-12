 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Mariners 2

The Luis Robert Game

By Kristina Airdo
/ new

Opening Day on the South Side did not disappoint, with the White Sox getting their first home W, beating the Seattle Mariners 3-2.

It was a beautiful day for the first game of the season. Typically, fans are bundled or battling the snow, but Lot B was bumping today and the White Sox are officially BACK.

Many were just as excited to return back to the ballpark after a long offseason.

Others did what I would have done ... gone straight for the food. If you’re not getting the elotes, then what are you even doing?

And I can literally smell this photo ...

Don’t worry folks, the beer prices are also in midseason form.

It sure did feel good to be home.

Vince Valásquez made his White Sox debut as our Opening Day starter, just as everyone predicted.

Outside of some hard contact, he actually came out strong in the first.

However, he then came into the second and gave up a home run to Eugenio Suárez.

The defense held up strong behind Vince today, and Luis Robert began his campaign for MVP.

Matt Brash made his debut for Seattle, and the White Sox severely struggled keeping up with his stuff early in the game.

But to Brash’s credit ... he was simply throwing some disgusting pitches.

The struggle was real. Let’s be thankful he isn’t in the AL Central.

They did manage to get on the board and tie the game in the third. We’ll take it!

Valásquez ended up pitching out of a couple jams. Outside of that second-inning home run, he had a decent outing.

Sousa entered his first game in Chicago. However, his outing was short-lived.

Reynaldo López came in and closed out the inning with a huge K against Mitch Haniger.

White Sox fans are already caping for ReyLo to join the starting rotation (myself included).

Luis Robert made his adjustments against Brash, and the Sox took the lead in the sixth.

To everyone’s surprise, Eloy made a phenomenal catch in left field.

I mean ... just give him the Gold Glove.

Many fans held their breath in a brief panic, but he didn’t get hurt — yes, the bar is that low.

Bummer came in for the seventh and held down the lead.

Fans are also still all aboard the “Thank God Zack Collins is Gone” train.

Kendall Graveman brought the energy for another scoreless outing.

Luis Robert continued to put the team on his back, drawing a walk and stealing second and third.

Eloy showed his speed by beating out a ground ball to bring Luis home.

And regarding Luis ... just saying.

Liam Hendriks, of course, had to make things interesting.

He eventually struck out the side and got the W — WHEW.

Fans are hoping we can keep future outings less ... exciting.

But at the end of the day, it’s a W in the scorebook.

Tomorrow we have Dallas Keuchel on the bump. Let’s hope the Sox put up 100 runs, and we should probably be good. Many aren’t too optimistic.

At the end of the day, let’s all just be happy we get to watch Luis Robert play baseball for our favorite team.

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...