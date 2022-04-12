South Side Sox Postgame Podcast 10 — Luis Robert steals the home opener

What a winner!

Yes, the White Sox, and Luis Robert, took a thrilling game from the Seattle Mariners, 3-2, on Tuesday in the home opener. Chrystal O’Keefe, Kristina Airdo, Whitney Hale and Brett Ballantini break the win down:

Luis Robert. WOW. We all jump on the O’Keefe “Pantera for MVP” bandwagon

Did Vince Velásquez meet or exceed expectations? For Chrystal and Whitney, who had expectations somewhere between “none” and “hell,” the answer is a resounding yes

Eloy made a defensive web gem and did some other Big Baby things, which we examine in some detail

The bullpen has been a plus, but will it be in tatters by the end of this homestand?

Liam Hendriks: Tips for more efficient, saver, happier closing. The good news? Our solutions all still involve cussing a blue streak

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

