South Side Sox Postgame Podcast 10 — Luis Robert steals the home opener

Chrystal O’Keefe, Kristina Airdo, Whitney Hale and Brett Ballantini break down the home opener win, marvel at La Pantera, and get a little nervous about Eloy, Liam and Dallas.

By Brett Ballantini, Chrystal O'Keefe, Kristina Airdo, and Whitney Hale
What a winner!

Yes, the White Sox, and Luis Robert, took a thrilling game from the Seattle Mariners, 3-2, on Tuesday in the home opener. Chrystal O’Keefe, Kristina Airdo, Whitney Hale and Brett Ballantini break the win down:

  • Luis Robert. WOW. We all jump on the O’Keefe “Pantera for MVP” bandwagon
  • Did Vince Velásquez meet or exceed expectations? For Chrystal and Whitney, who had expectations somewhere between “none” and “hell,” the answer is a resounding yes
  • Eloy made a defensive web gem and did some other Big Baby things, which we examine in some detail
  • The bullpen has been a plus, but will it be in tatters by the end of this homestand?
  • Liam Hendriks: Tips for more efficient, saver, happier closing. The good news? Our solutions all still involve cussing a blue streak

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and watch the podcast play out on video at that online hit factory, South Side Hit Pen’s YouTube channel.

