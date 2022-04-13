White Sox Minor League Update: April 12, 2022

The Knights, thanks in part to struggling to score runs once runners reached base but REALLY because of two poorly pitched innings, came up very short for their fourth loss of the season.

It seemed like everything was going well early on. John Parke sailed through three shutout innings, while Seby Zavala hit a home run to put Chalotte in the lead. Mark Payton would tack on a second run, to put the lead to 2-0.

That was it for the Knights for offense, and they went on to allow nine unanswered runs. Parke would allow the first SIX in the fourth inning, and Andrew Perez allowed the final three in the ninth. In terms of overall successes, Zavala would add another hit for two on the day, and Adam Haseley also had two hits, both singles. Kyle Kubat was the only pitcher to not allow a run, in three shutout innings.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Kyle Kubat: 3 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 5 K

Seby Zavala: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 0% Kyle Kubat: 3 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 5 K (0 votes)

100% Seby Zavala: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 1 K (5 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? John Parke: 4 IP, 6 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 5 K

Andrew Perez: 2 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 0 K vote view results 75% John Parke: 4 IP, 6 ER, 6 H, 1 BB, 5 K (3 votes)

25% Andrew Perez: 2 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 0 K (1 vote) 4 votes total Vote Now

So, uh, the Birmingham Barons, W-O-W. They were very bad today to say the least, especially the pitching. Five pitchers played in the game for the Barons, and four of them allowed at least three runs. Starter Steven Moyers took the cake, with seven earned runs. Hansen Butler was not much better, with three runs allowed over four walks, with just one out earned — just very bad overall.

On the offensive end, Birmingham did reach base 13 times, but it didn’t result in meaningful offense. Raudy Read led the way with three hits, and Yolbert Sánchez added two hits of his own, so there’s five of the eight hits right there between two players. José Rodríguez finally did something positive with his bat though — his first hit of the season, a double.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Raudy Reed: 3-for-4, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

People who didn’t watch this game vote view results 50% Raudy Reed: 3-for-4, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (2 votes)

50% People who didn’t watch this game (2 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Richard Dotson: Pitching coach

Steven Moyers: 4 2⁄3 IP, 4 ER (7 R), 7 H, 2 BB, 7 K

Hansen Butler: 1⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 1 H, 4 BB, 1 K vote view results 25% Richard Dotson: Pitching coach (1 vote)

0% Steven Moyers: 4 2⁄3 IP, 4 ER (7 R), 7 H, 2 BB, 7 K (0 votes)

75% Hansen Butler: 1⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 1 H, 4 BB, 1 K (3 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Down 3-0 by the bottom of the fourth inning, the Dash went on to score four unanswered runs to earn their second win and bring them back to .500 in the early going this year. Drew Dalquist, unfortunately, was the culprit for all three runs allowed; he went four innings and struck out six, but put Winston-Salem in the hole. The bullpen, though, was very nearly perfect: They only allowed two base runners over five innings, while striking out 10. Zach Cable was the best among them, with two innings and four strikeouts while earning a win. Gil Luna Jr. got the first save of the year with a perfect ninth.

Bryan Ramos continues to produce. On the young season he is hitting .375 with an 1.125 OPS. Here he drives in RBI’s 3&4 of the young season (Castillo and Colas). #Dash up 4-3, your final score. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/pFkzgHu5DZ — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 13, 2022

On offense, they did just enough with the four runs scored, but probably should have done more with 12 runners on base. Bryan Ramos had another great game with two singles to bring his OPS to 1.125. Shawn Goosenberg and Moises Castillo had two hits themselves, with one of Goosenberg’s was a double. Don’t worry, not forgetting Oscar Colás, just had to bring a transition over to his offensive day, because he too had a double. That was his only hit, but he did garner a walk.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Moises Castillo: 2-for-2, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Bryan Ramos: 2-for-4. 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Zach Cable: 2 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 1 BB, 4 K vote view results 0% Moises Castillo: 2-for-2, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

50% Bryan Ramos: 2-for-4. 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (2 votes)

50% Zach Cable: 2 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 1 BB, 4 K (2 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Luis Mieses: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K, 1 Error

Drew Dalquist: 4 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 6 K vote view results 75% Luis Mieses: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K, 1 Error (3 votes)

25% Drew Dalquist: 4 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 6 K (1 vote) 4 votes total Vote Now

The streak just keeps chugging, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers are now 4-0 to begin the season, and this time, it was a successful offensive and defensive performance. They rode a six-run fourth inning and dominant start from Kohl Simas to victory. The now-possible trade candidate got himself on base three times today, getting two hits, one of which was a double — the only extra-base hit on the day for the Cannon Ballers. Meanwhile, Simas was close to lights-out, he did get burned on an error from Colby Smelley, but only allowed one run. However, he went out and struck out 13 over just five innings.

Those two were the stars, but others played a big role, as not just one batter can be responsible for a six-run inning. Benyamín Bailey added two hits himself, and he is off to a better start in 2022. James Beard reached base twice, too, and added a couple of stolen bases. On one, it seems he stole home, but no video proof is available to see if it was a straight steal of home or not. The bullpen finished out the win with four no-hit innings.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Colson Montgomery: 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 RB, 1 BB, 1 K

Kohl Simas: 5 IP, 1 ER (2 R), 3 H, 2 BB, 13 K vote view results 0% Colson Montgomery: 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 RB, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

100% Kohl Simas: 5 IP, 1 ER (2 R), 3 H, 2 BB, 13 K (3 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now