Today in White Sox History: April 13

1933

In the second game of the season, St. Louis Browns center fielder Sam West went 6-for-6 (five singles, a double) against White Sox ace Ted Lyons. West would go on to hit .300 that year, as well as be named to the first-ever AL All-Star team.

Despite West’s efforts, the Browns still lost, 11-7.

1965

The White Sox turned the tide so to speak from 1964, beating the Orioles in Baltimore on Opening Day, 5-3. They lost to the same club to open the 1964 season at Comiskey Park — by the exact margin. Tommy John, making his White Sox debut, picked up the save in relief of Gary Peters.

The 1965 White Sox would go on to win 95 games under Al Lopez, in his last full season as Sox skipper.

2009

The White Sox beat the Tigers, 10-6, in a unique game in baseball history. Jermaine Dye and Paul Konerko hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning — both times reaching the 300-homer career mark! According to Baseball-Reference, no teammates have EVER reached 300, 400, or 500 home run milestones in the same game, much less the same inning or with back-to-back jacks.