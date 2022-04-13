Bird App Recap: White Sox 6, Mariners 4

Will there be baseball? Apparently!

First pitch is scheduled for 6:55 p.m. CT. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 13, 2022

Dallas Keuchel seemed to hear all of the mean things we’ve been saying about him on the internet.

Dallas Keuchel is SO back — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) April 14, 2022

Ha, just kidding!

Dallas Keuchel struck out his first batter of the season. The second batter, Ty France, launches a solo shot. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 13, 2022

The White Sox are up against 2021 Cy Young winner Robbie “tight pants” Ray.

Hello to Robbie Ray and his tight tight pants.



The original baseball booty — colleen (@colleensullivan) April 14, 2022

But perhaps he’s lost his shine against the South Siders?

Sox with a whole lot better contact vs Ray in the first than the last time they faced him. — Casey Boguslaw (@caseyboguslaw) April 14, 2022

Back to Dallas! Is he ... good tonight?

Anyone have Dallas Keuchel getting 4 strikeouts before Robbie Ray got any? — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 14, 2022

I do believe this theory was brought up last night on the South Side Sox Postgame Podcast.

Is this going to be a Dallas every other year trend ? — Jeff (@JStrazz22) April 14, 2022

After an already-delayed game, the rain starts coming down at Guaranteed Rate Field, as Jason Benetti asks the dreaded question “is it raining?”

Herb Lawrence is here to help.

It is raining lightly here at Guaranteed Rate — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) April 14, 2022

The rain might be coming down, but Eloy Jiménez gave fans a reason to smile with a moonshot to left field.

it may be raining, but Eloy Jiménez is pure sunshine. — janice (@scuriiosa) April 14, 2022

Eloy has driven in a run in all 5 games. — BZ (@SoxInsane) April 14, 2022

Josh Harrison gets on base!

Josh Harrison earning the right to wear Uribe’s number (which should be retired). — Uribe Down - Our pets heads are falling off (@saveourfarms) April 14, 2022

Huck nearly called it, but how about we settle for an RBI single?

A Burger bomb right now would be perfect. — Mike Huckleberry (@HuckFromKansas) April 14, 2022

This is an appreciation tweet for Josh Harrison and Jake Burger. — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) April 14, 2022

Tim Anderson continues to do Tim Anderson things — bringing Jake Burger and Josh Harrison home.

TA half way to the cycle. — Father Sean (@sean_janko) April 14, 2022

Is it just me, or does every Sox fan chuckle each time they see Tim Anderson because they just can't believe how good he is at hitting a baseball? — Enrique 'The Barnacle' Shockwave, Esq. (@Photojournik) April 14, 2022

After 14 batters, Robbie Ray finally gets his first strikeout.

Cy what? — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 14, 2022

Jacki shared some wisdom about pitching in the rain.

When I played, I hated pitching in the rain. (You think it’s hard to grip a 9-inch baseball in a giant man hand? Try a 12-inch.)



My dad would always tell me “[The opposing pitcher] had to deal with it. Didn’t seem to bother her.” That always put me in my place.#ChicoWisdom — jacki.eth (@zombie_jacki) April 14, 2022

Dallas continued to shine, but it was Josh Harrison’s sleight of hand to Tim Anderson to get the third out that really impressed everyone, especially Jason Benetti and Keelin.

JOSH HARRISON GOLDEN GLOVE — Keelin, The Intimidator (@Keelin_12ft) April 14, 2022

It was honestly a Burger/Harrison love fest for a while.

Let's not forget how incredible Jake Burger really is.



No one should have any business playing minor league baseball, much less major league, after tearing your Achilles twice.



He's a medical marvel and a special player. — Cheap Seats Pod (@cheapbbpodcast) April 14, 2022

Angie Mentink got a little upset about the grounds crew...

Dallas started looking like his old self once the fifth inning hit, allowing two runs.

i am sick so i think it was a fever dream, but i remember keuchel being good like 20 minutes ago. — madtofu (@madtofu69) April 14, 2022

We can blame Celeste and her dogs though.

This all happened while I was taking my dogs out for a leak. I am sorry and I won’t let it happen again. — Baseball's Lavender Chapter ️‍ (@C_Spaghett1) April 14, 2022

Yasmani Grandal gets on base in the bottom of the fifth, but the joy was only temporary.

Eloy Jiménez left the game with left ankle soreness and is being further evaluated. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 14, 2022

Looks like Eloys going to heaven — Lou (@brons_medal) April 14, 2022

“leury garcia pinch hitting for eloy jimenez” is the equivalent of “we don’t have coke, is pepsi okay?” — heavy kevy (@Kevbo_) April 14, 2022

Okay, back to the good news.

ADAM ENGEL ROBS JESSE WINKER OF A HOME RUN IN A MONSOON! pic.twitter.com/deu7WCzI5B — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) April 14, 2022

That catch seemed to get fans or possibly birds riled up. Steve Stone doesn’t appear to be a fan of the “woo people” in the park.

Again, discussed on last night’s podcast.

4 runs definitely isn’t winning this game. Need at least 10. — Whitney. (@WhittyWestside) April 14, 2022

The Mariners seemed to struggle against Kyle Crick.

Mariners having some bad neck pain? pic.twitter.com/BN6EkJU61t — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) April 14, 2022

Speaking of pain, we got a positive update on Eloy.

UPDATE: X-rays are normal. He is day-to-day with a left ankle contusion. https://t.co/BifVKIAreo — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 14, 2022

Andrew Vaughn continued to be a great hitter.

King Vaughn with a multi-hit game. — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) April 14, 2022

José Ruiz had a flawless seventh inning.

Man if Ruiz is going to pitch well in high leverage situations this year we’re in even better shape than we already were haha — Dan Ryan (@ryan35th) April 14, 2022

It’s the bottom of the seventh and Tim Anderson was thankfully in the mood for his favorite food.

— Dan Reyes (@SiempreElReyes) April 14, 2022

And to soon follow ... LA PANTERA BOMB! That’s my MVP.

LA PANTERA BOMB! That’s my MVP! — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) April 14, 2022

Tight Pants left the game right after.

letting Ray pitch to TA and Robert for a fourth time with 80+ pitches is certainly a decision — malachi mulligan (@pinetarkeyboard) April 14, 2022

Important questions were asked about Matt Festa’s pants.

How tight are Festa’s pants? — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) April 14, 2022

More bad things happened.

Josh Harrison left the game with lower back stiffness and is being further evaluated. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 14, 2022

With Kendall Graveman’s disrespectful eighth inning, a lot of fans were feeling pretty good. Including our very own Sam Sherman.

pic.twitter.com/1YA9lCUexG — North Side Sox Podcast (Sam tho lol) (@NorthSideSoxPod) April 14, 2022

Liam Hendriks enters the game to close it out. Papa White had some solid advice.

“Don’t screw this up little buddy” -My dad to Liam Hendriks — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) April 14, 2022

Hendriks didn’t seem to listen all that well. Stress ensued.

Like come on I get you throw 99 mph and it worked last year but let’s mix in some sliders man. — Julian (@Julian4948) April 14, 2022

Despite the win, I think a few people share the same sentiment.

Liam still makes me nervous…that’s the tweet — Eloy (@EloyGarcia84) April 14, 2022

Drive safely, Chicago! Beep! Beep! (Sorry, I watched a lot of Bulls games over the winter.)