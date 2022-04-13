Bird App Recap: White Sox 6, Mariners 4

Will there be baseball? Apparently!
First pitch is scheduled for 6:55 p.m. CT.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 13, 2022
Dallas Keuchel seemed to hear all of the mean things we’ve been saying about him on the internet.
Dallas Keuchel is SO back— Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) April 14, 2022
Ha, just kidding!
Dallas Keuchel struck out his first batter of the season. The second batter, Ty France, launches a solo shot.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 13, 2022
The White Sox are up against 2021 Cy Young winner Robbie “tight pants” Ray.
Hello to Robbie Ray and his tight tight pants.— colleen (@colleensullivan) April 14, 2022
The original baseball booty
But perhaps he’s lost his shine against the South Siders?
Sox with a whole lot better contact vs Ray in the first than the last time they faced him.— Casey Boguslaw (@caseyboguslaw) April 14, 2022
Back to Dallas! Is he ... good tonight?
Anyone have Dallas Keuchel getting 4 strikeouts before Robbie Ray got any?— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 14, 2022
I do believe this theory was brought up last night on the South Side Sox Postgame Podcast.
Is this going to be a Dallas every other year trend ?— Jeff (@JStrazz22) April 14, 2022
After an already-delayed game, the rain starts coming down at Guaranteed Rate Field, as Jason Benetti asks the dreaded question “is it raining?”
Herb Lawrence is here to help.
It is raining lightly here at Guaranteed Rate— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) April 14, 2022
The rain might be coming down, but Eloy Jiménez gave fans a reason to smile with a moonshot to left field.
it may be raining, but Eloy Jiménez is pure sunshine.— janice (@scuriiosa) April 14, 2022
ELOY!#ChangeTheGame | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/6ral2McH91— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 14, 2022
Eloy has driven in a run in all 5 games.— BZ (@SoxInsane) April 14, 2022
Josh Harrison gets on base!
Josh Harrison earning the right to wear Uribe’s number (which should be retired).— Uribe Down - Our pets heads are falling off (@saveourfarms) April 14, 2022
Huck nearly called it, but how about we settle for an RBI single?
A Burger bomb right now would be perfect.— Mike Huckleberry (@HuckFromKansas) April 14, 2022
As @jasonbenetti just mentioned. Good Lord. #EV pic.twitter.com/Xe8vLnew1Z— White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) April 14, 2022
This is an appreciation tweet for Josh Harrison and Jake Burger.— Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) April 14, 2022
Tim Anderson continues to do Tim Anderson things — bringing Jake Burger and Josh Harrison home.
TA half way to the cycle.— Father Sean (@sean_janko) April 14, 2022
Is it just me, or does every Sox fan chuckle each time they see Tim Anderson because they just can't believe how good he is at hitting a baseball?— Enrique 'The Barnacle' Shockwave, Esq. (@Photojournik) April 14, 2022
After 14 batters, Robbie Ray finally gets his first strikeout.
Cy what?— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 14, 2022
Jacki shared some wisdom about pitching in the rain.
When I played, I hated pitching in the rain. (You think it’s hard to grip a 9-inch baseball in a giant man hand? Try a 12-inch.)— jacki.eth (@zombie_jacki) April 14, 2022
My dad would always tell me “[The opposing pitcher] had to deal with it. Didn’t seem to bother her.” That always put me in my place.#ChicoWisdom
Dallas continued to shine, but it was Josh Harrison’s sleight of hand to Tim Anderson to get the third out that really impressed everyone, especially Jason Benetti and Keelin.
JOSH HARRISON GOLDEN GLOVE— Keelin, The Intimidator (@Keelin_12ft) April 14, 2022
It was honestly a Burger/Harrison love fest for a while.
Let's not forget how incredible Jake Burger really is.— Cheap Seats Pod (@cheapbbpodcast) April 14, 2022
No one should have any business playing minor league baseball, much less major league, after tearing your Achilles twice.
He's a medical marvel and a special player.
Angie Mentink got a little upset about the grounds crew...
#SodFather is a like 7 WAR player https://t.co/5hgIu0Cok8— A.J. (@AJEarley4) April 14, 2022
Dallas started looking like his old self once the fifth inning hit, allowing two runs.
i am sick so i think it was a fever dream, but i remember keuchel being good like 20 minutes ago.— madtofu (@madtofu69) April 14, 2022
We can blame Celeste and her dogs though.
This all happened while I was taking my dogs out for a leak. I am sorry and I won’t let it happen again.— Baseball's Lavender Chapter ️ (@C_Spaghett1) April 14, 2022
Yasmani Grandal gets on base in the bottom of the fifth, but the joy was only temporary.
Eloy Jiménez left the game with left ankle soreness and is being further evaluated.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 14, 2022
Looks like Eloys going to heaven— Lou (@brons_medal) April 14, 2022
“leury garcia pinch hitting for eloy jimenez” is the equivalent of “we don’t have coke, is pepsi okay?”— heavy kevy (@Kevbo_) April 14, 2022
Okay, back to the good news.
ADAM ENGEL ROBS JESSE WINKER OF A HOME RUN IN A MONSOON! pic.twitter.com/deu7WCzI5B— Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) April 14, 2022
That catch seemed to get fans or possibly birds riled up. Steve Stone doesn’t appear to be a fan of the “woo people” in the park.
Did seagulls take over GRate? #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/WrxaWXkVfw— Anthony Schullo (@SoxSchullo) April 14, 2022
Again, discussed on last night’s podcast.
4 runs definitely isn’t winning this game. Need at least 10.— Whitney. (@WhittyWestside) April 14, 2022
The Mariners seemed to struggle against Kyle Crick.
Mariners having some bad neck pain? pic.twitter.com/BN6EkJU61t— Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) April 14, 2022
Speaking of pain, we got a positive update on Eloy.
UPDATE: X-rays are normal. He is day-to-day with a left ankle contusion. https://t.co/BifVKIAreo— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 14, 2022
Andrew Vaughn continued to be a great hitter.
King Vaughn with a multi-hit game.— The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) April 14, 2022
José Ruiz had a flawless seventh inning.
Man if Ruiz is going to pitch well in high leverage situations this year we’re in even better shape than we already were haha— Dan Ryan (@ryan35th) April 14, 2022
It’s the bottom of the seventh and Tim Anderson was thankfully in the mood for his favorite food.
— Dan Reyes (@SiempreElReyes) April 14, 2022
And to soon follow ... LA PANTERA BOMB! That’s my MVP.
LA PANTERA BOMB! That’s my MVP!— Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) April 14, 2022
Tight Pants left the game right after.
letting Ray pitch to TA and Robert for a fourth time with 80+ pitches is certainly a decision— malachi mulligan (@pinetarkeyboard) April 14, 2022
Important questions were asked about Matt Festa’s pants.
How tight are Festa’s pants?— Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) April 14, 2022
More bad things happened.
Josh Harrison left the game with lower back stiffness and is being further evaluated.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 14, 2022
With Kendall Graveman’s disrespectful eighth inning, a lot of fans were feeling pretty good. Including our very own Sam Sherman.
April 14, 2022
Liam Hendriks enters the game to close it out. Papa White had some solid advice.
“Don’t screw this up little buddy” -My dad to Liam Hendriks— Ali White (@aliwhitesox) April 14, 2022
Hendriks didn’t seem to listen all that well. Stress ensued.
Like come on I get you throw 99 mph and it worked last year but let’s mix in some sliders man.— Julian (@Julian4948) April 14, 2022
Despite the win, I think a few people share the same sentiment.
Liam still makes me nervous…that’s the tweet— Eloy (@EloyGarcia84) April 14, 2022
Drive safely, Chicago! Beep! Beep! (Sorry, I watched a lot of Bulls games over the winter.)
OVAH!! Sox Win. Sox Win. Sox Win. The White Sox Win. White Sox. White Sox. Go Go White Sox.— Jeff the Giant (@SoxofWhite) April 14, 2022
