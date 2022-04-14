Today in White Sox History: April 14

1910

White Sox pitcher Frank Smith fired the franchise’s only Opening Day one-hitter, as he beat the Browns in Chicago, 3-0. Ray Demmitt had the hit for St. Louis. Smith’s gem was the first of an AL-record 13 one-hitters during the season.

1917

Eddie Cicotte no-hit the St. Louis Browns, easily winning, 11-0. The game was at St. Louis, and is the earliest no-hitter ever thrown by a White Sox pitcher in a season.

1942

Because of the intervention of President Franklin Roosevelt, Major League Baseball continued during World War II. The White Sox would lose to St. Louis, 3-0, this Opening Day. According to the reports of the time, it was a very quiet, somber crowd. Marines and sailors marched into the park, carrying the American flag from center field. Pearl Harbor was still etched in everyone’s memories.

1953

Cleveland’s Bob Lemon, who’d go on to manage the White Sox in 1977 and some of 1978, almost duplicated Bob Feller’s Opening Day no-hitter, holding Chicago to one hit in a 6-0 win. Feller’s gem against the White Sox in 1940 remains the only Opening Day no-hitter in MLB history.

1955

The White Sox and Sandy Consuegra defeated the Kansas City Athletics, 7-1, in the Comiskey Park home opener. The game was the first-ever between the Sox and the Athletics after the A’s move from Philadelphia to Kansas City. Sandy went the distance, allowing only three hits.

1964

The bittersweet 1964 season began with the White Sox dropping a 5-3 decision to the Orioles in Chicago. Hoyt Wilhelm gave up three late runs to lose the game.

The 1964 Sox would go on to win 98 games ... only to finish one game behind the Yankees for the pennant.

1981

In the home opener for the season and for new owners Jerry Reinsdorf and Eddie Einhorn, 51,560 fans poured into Comiskey Park to see the new faces and attitude. The White Sox put on a show, crushing Milwaukee, 9-3. The big blow was Carlton Fisk’s grand slam to left-center in the fourth inning, off of former Sox hurler Pete Vuckovich.

2017

The White Sox started an all-García outfield at Minnesota, marking the first time in major league history a team’s three starting outfielders all had the same last name. All three Garcías collected hits, including Willy García, who doubled in his first big league at-bat, in the second inning. He played left field, with Leury García in center and Avisaíl García in right.

The Alou brothers all played in the outfield for San Francisco in 1963 a few times, but the three never actually started a game at the same time.

The Sox would win the contest, 2-1, as Dylan Covey won his major league debut, allowing one run over 5 1⁄ 3 innings.

2021

He’s always had the talent, he just could never stay healthy. But on this night, Carlos Rodón put it all together and threw the 20th no-hitter in White Sox history, as he beat Cleveland, 8-0, at Guaranteed Rate Field. He got all the support he needed early, as the Sox put six runs on the board in the first inning.

Rodón almost went one step further and achieved the pitcher’s ultimate game, as he retired the first 25 hitters in a row and was working on a perfect game before an 1-2 slider got away from him and he hit Roberto Pérez on the left foot. Rodón then retired the final two hitters to finish off the no-hitter. Carlos threw 114 pitches, striking out seven in the win.