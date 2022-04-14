Gamethread: Mariners at White Sox

The White Sox will try to make it four wins in a row and sweep the Mariners out to sea. or at least back to Seattle, whilst hoping to make it through a game without an injury.

So far, even with a full hospital ward, the pitching has been good, or at least better than expected (except for an Australian gentleman who will not be named here lest he be prompted to use language unsuitable for young audiences), helped by excellent defense. And the hitting has been terrific, led by Luis Robert’s bid to wrap up the MVP title by Mother’s’ Day.

The Sox already had an injured list longer than most grocery lists before Eloy Jiménez left last night’s game with an ankle contusion, perhaps due to the strain of knocking a Robbie Ray delivery onto the Dan Ryan, and Josh Harrison exited with a sore back. Neither injury is considered serious, and both are listed as day-to-day (aren’t we all?), but neither is in today’s lineup.

That lineup features the pitching of Jimmy Lambert, an emergency add to the staff, who gave up nine runs in 13 emergency innings with the White Sox last year, owing to six walks and three dingers. He’s 1-1 in his major league career, and 27-27 in six minor league seasons.

With Jiménez and Harrison out, Andrew Vaughn gets the nod in left, with Leury García at second. With a day game after a night game, Reese McGuire is behind the plate, and Gavin Sheets is spelling José Abreu at first.

That lineup will be facing Logan Gilbert, a big (6´6´´) northpaw sophomore, who beat the Twins with five innings of three-hit, one-run, seven-K work in his first outing this year. The White Sox saw him last year, but only for two innings because rain suspended the game. The two innings had been impressive — one hit and three strikeouts.

Lambert will be taking on a Mariners lineup that hasn’t hit a lick all year (.596 team OPS, 25th in MLB), but does claim potential to do so.

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. Central, at a nippy 47 degrees, with winds so strong out of the southwest routine popups to short could make it to the bleachers.