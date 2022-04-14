Six Pack of Stats: Mariners 5, White Sox 1

After two solid wins against the Sea Men this week, the White Sox looked to take a third and close out a sweep in their home opener series. Unfortunately, the offense took a bit of an off-day, while the wind did not, and the South Siders ended their win streak at four games.

The Starters

Jimmy Lambert made his 2022 debut, to round out our tattered starting rotation. Lambert came out strong and shut down the heart of the Mariners lineup, powering through the first five batters he faced. He then issued a walk to Eugenio Suárez before Jarred Kelenic hit a rocket off of the right-field foul pole. Those two batters were his only blemishes on a three-inning outing, but the bats were not there to pick him up.

Lambert’s 49-pitch outing looked like this:

Logan Gilbert took the mound for the Mariners and was fairly dominant through the five innings he pitched. Outside of a couple knocks from TA, a single from Sheets, and a fluke “hit” from Burger during the windiest inning in MLB history, he struck out four and was able to, unfortunately, shut down the White Sox offense.

Gilbert’s 85-pitch outing looked like this:

Pressure Play

Luis Robert came up in the bottom of the fifth with Burger and Anderson on the bases and two outs. He ended up striking out, killing the strangest rally — we scored a run without the ball leaving the infield, on three dropped pop-ups. The LI on this play was 2.57.

Pressure Cooker

Matt Foster faced most pressure and had an pLI of 1.07. He managed to get out of the sixth inning after a JP Crawford double and (another) error by Leury García — at least that one ended in an out.

Top Play

Jarred Kelenic’s 114 mph rocket of a home run off in the second was the kick start the Mariners needed to get their offense going. His WPA was .160.

Top Performer

Logan Gilbert held the White Sox to four hits through five innings. He struck out four South Siders while also only giving up four hits. He tied Jarred Kelenic for the highest WPA, at .160.

Smackdown

Hardest Hit: Jarred Kelenic’s second inning home run off of Jimmy Lambert left the bat at 114 mph.

Weakest Contact: JP Crawford’s ground out in the second inning came very weakly off the bat, at just 27.8 mph.

Luckiest Hit: Jake Burger’s pop-up to the left side of the infield in the fifth was ruled a hit, as the wind swirled the ball around the field. This resulted in Adam Engel scoring from second base ... after also reaching on a dropped pop-up. This happened three times within two at-bats (yes, this is not a joke) and would be the only run the White Sox scored today. Jake’s xBA was .010.

Toughest Out: Ty France lined out to Adam Engel in the fifth inning, with the ball coming off of the bat at 93.9 mph. Despite this hit resulting in an out, France’s xBA was .780.

Longest Hit: Jarred Kelenic’s second inning homer to right field was belted 389 feet.

Magic Number: 3

On a rough day for the White Sox, the number three seemed to curse them throughout the game. Three Seattle home runs, three Seattle dropped pop-ups (this one was fun though), and three K’s each from our No. 3 and 4 batters … leading Seattle to their third win of the season, in the third game of this series.

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

