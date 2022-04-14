Bird App Recap: Mariners 5, White Sox 1

It was a beautiful day for baseball, as the Chicago White Sox took on the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field this afternoon.

Or, so the pictures would have you believe.

Sox really need to bring back Thunderstruck and also drastically decrease the volume of the concourse speakers before it blows my eardrums pic.twitter.com/hjTafPjh2v — Julie Brady (@DestroyBaseball) April 14, 2022

Still as beautiful as ever. pic.twitter.com/1pmvqQFhHj — Josh Harrison Enjoyer (@TheTyronePalmer) April 14, 2022

Beautiful day for a ballgame! pic.twitter.com/Ly2tjNNqXN — Matt Carlson (@mattcarlson53) April 14, 2022

But looks can be deceiving. It was ... a tad windy outside, today.

So far in this game, the loudest cheer at Guaranteed Rate has come from a bat boy chasing down a piece of paper pic.twitter.com/SXccovhD2S — Molls (@mollyburkhardt) April 14, 2022

OK, maybe more than just a tad windy ...

Its so windy it shattered that Coke Machine door. Wave of glass in the bleachers. pic.twitter.com/yt0i6s8skC — Pirates of the Carribbean (@PCarribbean) April 14, 2022

DID I MENTION THAT IT WAS WINDY?

These winds are BRUTAL!!! pic.twitter.com/s4o5tLULcq — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) April 14, 2022

We were blown away by wind commentary.

This Chicago Wind is DIFFERENT — Darrynton Evans (@ItzLiveee) April 14, 2022

Windy City White Sox — Biznass Sox (@gregestasad) April 14, 2022

Lot of wind up there. Put the damn ball in the air. pic.twitter.com/RZOonXuAF8 — Matt Zawaski aka (@SouthsideZo) April 14, 2022

That’s why they call it the Windy City — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) April 14, 2022

That wind made for some pretty entertaining plays, at least.

Yeah, it's been a real day out here. https://t.co/FhF5DkxBga — Connor McKnight (@C1McKnight) April 14, 2022

Span of 6 pitches pic.twitter.com/IC0LN4C8dJ — Jack (@WhiteSox_Jack) April 14, 2022

It’s not something you see every day, you know?

I’m not going to lie, the three dropped pop ups by the Mariners infield today made the game worth it to watch. That’s something I’ll never be able to see again — Ryan (4-2) (@rdolgach2) April 14, 2022

lmao seattle's got larry curly and moe in the infield — Baseball's Lavender Chapter ️‍ (@C_Spaghett1) April 14, 2022

This game is objectively hilarious. — colleen (@colleensullivan) April 14, 2022

The White Sox struggled to get the offense going despite there being the obvious opportunity to have some wind-assisted runs cross the plate.

But there was one player who had a particularly bad day. I’ll let your tweets do the talking:

Said it a billion times but players like Leury Garcia don't get regular starts on teams that win world series — Dzikhead (@Dzikhead) April 14, 2022

Leury Garcia on this team pic.twitter.com/8GSYNy6szo — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) April 14, 2022

Lee-oo-ree ain’t no damn good. — Brian S (@MagnificentStan) April 14, 2022

weekend starts early when watching leury pic.twitter.com/O010c6ZJ5s — sean anderson (@Sean_W_Anderson) April 14, 2022

yo, sit leury — North Side Sox Podcast (Sam tho lol) (@NorthSideSoxPod) April 14, 2022

“leury garcia pinch hitting for eloy jimenez” is the equivalent of “we don’t have coke, is pepsi okay?” — heavy kevy (@Kevbo_) April 14, 2022

And when the Sox were down in the ninth, who else could it come down to?

Not everyone was so quick to jump up and down on Leury García today. Celeste stepped in to defend her man’s honor:

Monthly reminder that the way Tony decides to use Leury in the field and in the lineup is not Leury's fault — Baseball's Lavender Chapter ️‍ (@C_Spaghett1) April 14, 2022

In the end,

It is what it is ‍♂️ https://t.co/vWoWlCZhzQ — (@SouthSider_79) April 14, 2022

That was a lackluster game. #WhiteSox — Melissa (@soxmom72) April 14, 2022

can’t win em all, folks. — (@likedemolition) April 14, 2022

But don’t worry:

He’s not making the call just yet, but Tony La Russa said Jimmy Lambert is likely to get the nod again the next time Lucas Giolito’s turn comes up in the rotation — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 14, 2022

Tomorrow, the South Siders will try to pick up the wind-scattered pieces against the Tampa Bay Rays, and White Sox fans have a plan if things start to get out of hand:

I think we should all make farts noises at the games — Beer Garden Jim (@jsram311) April 14, 2022

Finally, HAPPY BIRTHDAY, HANNAH!