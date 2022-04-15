White Sox Minor League Update: April 14, 2021

Box score link

The Knights managed to eke this one out despite reaching base just seven times as a team, helped out by their pitching allowing the Memphis Redbirds to reach base just eight times. Nolan Gorman’s Reign of Terror and Dongs continues; the top Cardinals prospect hit his fourth of the young season off of Charlotte starter Johan Dominguez in the third inning. That would be the only run allowed by Dominguez over his 4 ⅔ innings of work; he walked two and struck out nine.

The Knights responded to Gorman’s bomb not with a bang, but with a Zach Remillard double, followed by a Mark Payton single and a Zack Thompson wild pitch (not that Zach Thompson) to score Remillard from third.

In the sixth, Zack Muckenhirn was also victimized by a Redbird hitting his fourth home run, this one off the bat of Juan Yepez and putting Memphis ahead 2-1. The Knights would again come back to tie it in the bottom of the frame, wild pitch offense going strong; this one put Romy González into scoring position after he reached base via walk, and Ryder Jones obligingly singled him in.

The final run of the game came without the help of a wild pitch; Remillard singled to lead off the inning, stole second with two outs, then scored on González’s double. Tyler Johnson pitched a scoreless seventh, Hunter Schryver a perfect eighth to earn the win, and Andrew Perez a perfect ninth for the save.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Johan Dominguez: 4 ⅔ IP, 4 H, R, 2 BB, 9 K, WP

Mark Payton (LF): 1-for-4

Romy González (SS): 1-for-3, 2B, R, RBI, BB

Ryder Jones (3B): 1-for-4, RBI, K

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Laz Rivera (2B): 0-for-3, 2 K, HBP

Seby Zavala (C): 0-for-3, K

Micker Adolfo (RF): 0-for-3, 2 K

Blake Rutherford (DH): 0-for-3, K

Box score link

Like the Knights, the Barons also only picked up five hits, but unlike the Knights, the five Barons hits did not contribute to victory. Scott Blewett, a former second-round pick by the Royals who has never once heard a joke about his name, struck out four and walked two in two scoreless innings to start it off. Things got wobbly when Felix Paulino entered; the righty allowed a solo shot to the second batter he faced and walked three en route to being responsible for three runs over three innings. This was enough for the loss, but Garret Davila, another organizational newcomer, allowed two more runs to score in a messy sixth that included three stolen bases, a single, a walk, a wild pitch, and a double. Downers Grove native Brian Glowicki finished the game cleanly; he struck out 61 over 38 innings between A+ and AA ball in 2021, although his K/9 in two entire innings this season is currently a mere nine.

Offensively, this was pretty much a nothing game. Yolbert Sánchez continues his torrid start to the season, although his 1-for-5 dropped his line to .368/.586/.421 in six games. The lone two Birmingham runs came in the second, back when things were fresh and full of hope, Lenyn Sosa singling to lead off the inning and advancing to second when Jagger Rusconi walked. “Yukon” Cornelius Randolph singled in Sosa, then a wild pitch scored Rusconi before Randolph was caught leaning at second. The lone extra-base hit of the game for the Barons belonged to Yoelkis Céspedes, a sixth-inning double.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Yolbert Sánchez (2B): 1-for-5, 2 K, GIDP

Raudy Read (C): 1-for-2, BB, HBP

Yoelqui Céspedes (DH): 1-for-4, 2B, GIDP

Lenyn Sosa (SS): 1-for-4, R, K

Alex Destino (1B): 0-for-2, 2 BB

Jagger Rusconi (LF): 0-for-3, R, BB

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Craig Dedelow (RF): 0-for-3, BB, 3 K

JJ Muno (3B): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K

Félix Paulino (L): 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 2 K, WP

Box score link

This Dash team is pretty fun. They improved their record to 3-3 today, battling through a four-unearned-run blown save and an ugly 4-for-16 with runners in scoring position to come from behind for the one-run win.

They struck first in the first, Oscar Colás drawing a walk to start the game, followed in quick succession by Moises Castillo doing the same. After Bryan Ramos flied out, Luis Mieses singled to score Colás. Mieses was the architect of two more runs in the fourth, scoring both Jason Matthews and Castillo post-walk with his second double of the season. Matthews would later conspire with Terrell Tatum to add one more in the fifth, Tatum walking, stealing second, then scoring on an infield error off the bat of Matthews.

While the Dash were building this 3-0 and then 4-1 lead, Sean Burke continued to impress. The 6’6” righty carried a no-hitter through four innings before allowing three baserunners and one run to score in the fifth, his last inning of work. His season line now reads 9 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 6 BB, 10 K; clearly, the 22-year-old has some things to work on, but it’s hard to ask for a much better start to a minor league career.

Trey Jeans came on in relief in the sixth; Jeans spent the bulk of 2021 in Winston and did not have great results to show for it, and it went about the same here. He did get two quick outs, but then Matt Gorski reached on an error, then stole second, then stole third; after a walk, Jeans allowed a run-scoring single, then a three-run-scoring home run to Ernny Ordonez, putting the Grasshoppers up 5-4.

Like goonies, however, the Dash never say die, and in the seventh, Tatum walked, stole second, stayed on second as Matthews walked again, then advanced a base with Matthews on a Colás groundout. Castillo then hit an infield single to the catcher, scoring Tatum to tie the game, then Ramos hit an infield single to the third baseman, scoring Matthews to put the team up 6-5. That’s where the score would remain, Yoelvin Silven picking up the win with two scoreless relief innings and Taylor Broadway lowering his ERA to 16.20 with a final scoreless inning of work.

Tatum and Castillo both walked three times; the team walked 11 times total.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Oscar Colás (CF): 1-for-3, R, 2 BB, K

Moises Castillo (SS): 1-for-2, R, RBI, 3 BB

Bryan Ramos (DH): 1-for-5, RBI, 2 K

Luis Mieses (RF): 2-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI

Shawn Goosenberg (2B): 2-for-5, K

Harvin Mendoza (1B): 2-for-4, 2B, HBP

Terrell Tatum (LF): 0-for-2, 2 R, 3 BB, K, 2 SB

Jason Matthews (3B): 0-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB, E

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Keegan Fish (C): 0-for-4, BB, 2 K, GIDP

Trey Jeans (BS): IP, 2 H, 4 R (0 ER), BB, 2 K vote view results 100% Keegan Fish (C): 0-for-4, BB, 2 K, GIDP (1 vote)

0% Trey Jeans (BS): IP, 2 H, 4 R (0 ER), BB, 2 K (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Box score link

I am delighted to announce that the Cannon Ballers are an unstoppable baseball machine, improving their record to 5-1 with, appropriately, a 5-1 win over the hated Down East Wood Ducks (they came from Down East). Jared Kelley put in three innings of one-run ball, that one run a second inning solo shot. And that was it; the Wood Ducks did not score for the rest of the game. Noah Owen, Jordan Mikel, and Frander Veras combined for six scoreless innings, allowing four hits, walking zero, and striking out six.

The Ballers bided their time offensively in this one, declining to score until the fifth, when Wes Kath, who was born in the year 2002, hit a double to score Colby Smelley and Colson Montgomery, both of whom had singled. Another run would cross the plate in the seventh, James Beard doubling to lead the inning off, advancing to third on a Smelley fly ball (no comment), then scoring on a wild pitch.

The final two runs scored in the eighth, started by a Samil Polanco leadoff dong and continuing with Beard being a nightmare for opposing pitchers. He walked, then stole second—already his sixth nabbed bag of the year—then made it to third on a wild pitch. He scored on Smelley’s second double of the season.

Kannapolis drew four total walks in this one and three of them belonged to Benyamin Bailey, former Teenage Walk King of the DSL (52 in 55 games in 2019). Smelley and Montgomery had three hits apiece; Kath had two, including a bunt hit.

Poll Who was the Ballers MVP? James Beard (CF): 1-for-4, 2B, 2 R, BB, 4 K, SB

Colby Smelley (C): 3-for-5, 2B, R, RBI, PB

Colson Montgomery (SS): 3-for-5, R

Wes Kath (3B): 2-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 K

Benyamín Bailey (LF): 0-for-2, 3 BB, K

Misael González (RF): 1-for-5, 3B, K

Samil Polanco (DH): 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, K, HBP

