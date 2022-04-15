How to watch tonight’s exclusive White Sox AppleTV+ game

You can’t watch tonight’s White Sox game through the regular TV channel (NBC Sports Chicago). It is an exclusive AppleTV+ game, and if that seems like a bunch of buzzwords randomly assorted to maximize profits for MLB, you will not get an argument from me.
So that said, while the How to Watch info seems straightforward, much more thought went into the following White Sox release than what I am willing to figure out to translate. You are also free to debate the merit of (technologically, not financially ... yet) gatekeeping a Jackie Robinson Day game.
But here, in its entirety, and probably available on the White Sox site if you darken those doorways instead of ours for some reason, is the White Sox release the details the steps toward watching the action tonight.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, April 15, 2022
TONIGHT’S CHICAGO WHITE SOX VS. TAMPA BAY RAYS GAME AVAILABLE TO FANS EXCLUSIVELY ON APPLE TV+
No Subscription Necessary for Fans Using Personal Apple ID
CHICAGO — Tonight’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays at 6:10 p.m. CT will exclusively stream on Apple TV+ as part of a new rights agreement between Major League Baseball and Apple.
Fans can watch the game by connecting to the Apple TV app or tv.apple.com and using a personal Apple ID (no subscription necessary).
Instructions about how to access the Apple TV app on a smart device for the first time are available on the Apple Support Page: Watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app. More information on how to watch also is included below.
How to Watch
No subscription is needed to watch “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV+.
Option 1: Launch the Apple TV+ app and select the game directly from the page.
Option 2: From the MLB.TV app, tap on Apple TV+ Game to be redirected to the Apple TV app (where available).
Option 3: Visit https://tv.apple.com/ and log in with or create an Apple ID.
This evening’s Apple TV+ stream features broadcasters Melanie Newman (play-by-play), [former White Sox farm system product] Chris Young (analyst) and Hannah Keyser (analyst), as well as field reporter Brooke Fletcher, and will include special coverage of the White Sox and Major League Baseball’s celebrations surrounding Jackie Robinson Day and the 75th anniversary of the Hall-of-Famer’s historic Major League debut.
More information on “Friday Night Baseball,” league-wide scheduled games available to anyone with Internet access, for free, only on Apple TV+, can be found at www.mlb.com/apple.
