Gamethread: Rays at White Sox (Jackie Robinson Day)

Been a lot of copy today, from Colleen Sullivan’s welcome return on Know Your Enemy to Di Billick’s six-games-in season preview to Dante Jones’ look at Black representation in baseball to the Hamster-via-White-Sox AppleTV+ viewing guide.

So given that I forgot that both original recapper Ashley Sanders and sub recapper Hannah LaMotta would both be at the game, here’s a truncated gamethread. Recap writer postgame TBD.

Lineups!

Dylan Cease went 6-2 with a 3.18 ERA (30 ER/85.0 IP), 115 strikeouts and .205 (64-312) opponents average in 16 starts at home in 2021.



sweet hell tampa-st. pete, it’s South Side

Ballgame is 6:10 p.m. CT, so start looking for AppleTV+ right now. Or just dial up Len and Darrin at AM 1000.

Seeya postgame, maybe.