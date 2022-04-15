 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread: Rays at White Sox (Jackie Robinson Day)

Hey, why not drop this important game into the AppleTV+ scavenger hunt ...

By Brett Ballantini
Cleveland Indians v Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert, sporting the important look for tonight. Hey White Sox, maybe petition for a Minnie Miñoso Day for your club, commemorating the just-as-important role he played for Black Latinos in the game?
Been a lot of copy today, from Colleen Sullivan’s welcome return on Know Your Enemy to Di Billick’s six-games-in season preview to Dante Jones’ look at Black representation in baseball to the Hamster-via-White-Sox AppleTV+ viewing guide.

So given that I forgot that both original recapper Ashley Sanders and sub recapper Hannah LaMotta would both be at the game, here’s a truncated gamethread. Recap writer postgame TBD.

Lineups!

sweet hell tampa-st. pete, it’s South Side

Ballgame is 6:10 p.m. CT, so start looking for AppleTV+ right now. Or just dial up Len and Darrin at AM 1000.

Seeya postgame, maybe.

