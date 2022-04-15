Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Rays 2

Like the White Sox, I am also coming into this game wounded.

Who's got two thumbs and is officially too sick to go to the game tomorrow?



This guy.



Covid tests negative, but I feel like absolute, utter garbage. Be safe out there ya'll pic.twitter.com/aHTchggR9V — White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) April 15, 2022

But it’s Jackie Robinson Day, so we all push through.

Some people had some trouble accessing the game on Apple TV+, but most figured it out easily enough. Some even really enjoyed it.

Pretty easy to bring the game up on my TV. pic.twitter.com/Gz0mO78FqF — constantvariable1974 (@visorboy1974) April 15, 2022

I’ve seen enough. Apple TV broadcast so far is the best national broadcast



They seem fair and knowledgeable about both teams and seem to know their shit. They put some effort in here — Rick Hahn’s Burner (@RickHahnBurner) April 15, 2022

Obviously, not everyone:

Apple TV really differentiating themselves with the deep dish pizza cliche. — Ken Sawilchik (@ksawilchik) April 15, 2022

I’m not even watching the Sox game right now but I can tell from my feed that this is the absolute worst broadcast game so far. Glad @MLB and @Apple were able to profit off of this!! — Jake Roucka (@JakeRoucka) April 15, 2022

Fans at the ballpark were having struggles of their own!

Good to see our old pal Carlos Rodón still knows how to strike out batters in Cleveland.

Carlos Rodón, (very) Elevated 96mph ⛽️



And stare pic.twitter.com/OZGsSqAa3R — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 15, 2022

Tony La Russa is joining the rest of us in The Church of Tim Anderson.

La Russa on Anderson: "There is no better shortstop in baseball. Not to be disrespectful. There are some you can put right next to him. He also is a spiritual leader on this club ... — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) April 15, 2022

Gavin Sheets puts things into his own hands after a laser double to right, before some great base-running.

Wild Pitch Offence! — Ryiin (@rfoto) April 15, 2022

Wild pitch offense! — Josh Harrison Enjoyer (@TheTyronePalmer) April 15, 2022

And on Jackie Robinson Day, of all days!

known speedster gavin sheets just stole home kinda — Dÿłãń (@MoncadaRBW) April 15, 2022

Some early evaluations from Easter weekend family time:

So far Pops takes:



1. “That Garcia can play everywhere, but he isn’t no hitter”



2. “Cease has really improved, but why that mustache?”



To be continued… — Eric Wilson (@suitedfours) April 15, 2022

Cease looking great, indeed, with four Ks through two innings.

Is Dylan Cease our Ace? — Tim (@timcourtney88) April 15, 2022

Dylan ceACE — ◼️JT◽️ (@SoxByAMillion) April 15, 2022

First Burger bomb of the year, or as the kids call it:

Pops is back, and he enjoyed that Burger home run as well.

3. “They better find a place for that Burger guy to play. “ https://t.co/fEDWRXzTZp — Eric Wilson (@suitedfours) April 16, 2022

Sox crush four baseballs, but only walk away with one run.

Outs of:

388 feet

388 feet

374 feet



Home Runs of:

430 feet — White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) April 16, 2022

What if I told you Tim, Robert, Pito, and Burger all went deep but only one cleared the fence…@Burgatron13 — Tripples of the Nova (@danielrtripp) April 16, 2022

A very fair question is posed:

There is no way TLR knows what Apple TV is, is there? — E (@ivotedforbeer) April 16, 2022

I miss Steve and Jason too, Pops.

Pops take #4.



“I miss our announcers” https://t.co/svN8EBZOQg — Eric Wilson (@suitedfours) April 16, 2022

Checking back in at the ballpark, and a hotly contested win for Cheesy Beef is keeping the crowd warm.

Even the fans of the other dugout are adjusting to the Apple broadcast.

Kind of weird watching @RaysBaseball on Apple TV ⚾ I like hearing women announcing — Yandy Diaz Fanatic (@JENNWREN6197) April 16, 2022

Dylan Cease continues to look exquisite.

Dylan Cease, Wicked 85mph Slider. pic.twitter.com/y40r82VtKr — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 16, 2022

7 Ks for Dylan Cease. — Thread-Maker (@GusSolano44) April 16, 2022

Leury does remember how to hit, and no one gave up on him. At all.

I’ve been a Leury Garcia guy for as long as I can remember. — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) April 16, 2022

Cease’s start was anything but a bummer, but Aaron is on for relief.

Cease breakout feels a lot more real with him dealing against the Rays. — Rudy - (@CoveysBurner) April 16, 2022

More like Dealin' Cease am I right? — Whitest Sox U'Know (Jordan) (@god_of_Flannel) April 16, 2022

The mustache was good too, I guess.

Dilly can’t shave that mustache. — Whitney. (@WhittyWestside) April 16, 2022

Bummer does what it says on the tin.

Bummer get the leadoff man out challenge: Impossible — Joe Crede is the goat (@JoeCrede) April 16, 2022

Bummer has been brutally bad — Sergio Santos fan club (@santossergio46) April 16, 2022

Pop’s is on a roll tonight, everyone.

Pops take #6

“He has great stuff, but that Bummer makes me really angry” https://t.co/oqiB9AjJDs — Eric Wilson (@suitedfours) April 16, 2022

Bummer stays out and finds a way to not make it worse, this time.

Aaron Bummer’s ground ball rate so far this season: pic.twitter.com/hDq9vjEXho — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) April 16, 2022

Eloy however, is still a loved man of the people.

The People of The Bleachers received a wave from Eloy. — Keelin, The Intimidator (@Keelin_12ft) April 16, 2022

Kendall Graveman bringing all the heat to some of the SSS crew.

Kendall Graveman has faced 18 batters this season and allowed two hits, three total bases. No runs. No walks. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 16, 2022

Now we hope that we get Liam Hendriks in the ninth rather than the Liam “Colomé” we have seen so far.

Liam Hendriks give up zero runs challenge #ChangeTheGame — Sir Digby Chicken Caesar (@DrOwlPhD) April 16, 2022

Knowing Liam Hendriks is coming up soon pic.twitter.com/f8wTR14VpZ — Cheap Seats Pod (@cheapbbpodcast) April 16, 2022

Regardless of the outcome, Liam knows how to make an entrance.

He’s back.

Liam Hendriks back too https://t.co/UcosKR8rbP — Slavko Bekovic (@SBekovic) April 16, 2022

Sox are back at it tomorrow, to try and win another series!

For now, it’s Ny-Quil City for me.

Oh yeah, Carlos Rodón is still good