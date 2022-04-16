White Sox Minor League Update: April 15, 2022

Box score link

Offseason signing Wes Benjamin threw six innings of three-hit, one-run ball, but the bullpen coughed it all away as the Knights fell 6-3 to the Memphis Redbirds. The sole run he allowed was unearned, coming at the tail end of his outing in the sixth; with two outs, he gave up a single, with the runner reaching third on a Micker Adolfo error in right field, then scoring when Romy González made an error at short.

Brandon Finnegan entered in the seventh, and it took him until the fourth batter faced to retire one. Another González error in the frame didn’t help matters, but two of the three runs allowed in total by Finnegan were earned. J.B. Olson pitched 1 ⅓ scoreless innings, his AAA-ball debut, but then Yacksel Ríos allowed the Redbirds to increase their lead in the ninth, first giving up a solo home run to lead the inning off and then going single-balk-walk-single for a final run.

You're on the Mark, Payton! Third hit of the night for @MarkPayton2 is a HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/mFYH9dSr6s — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 16, 2022

The Knights had few answers at the plate, Mark Payton doing his best by going 3-for-4 with two doubles and a dinger, but the rest of the team simply didn’t have it. There was high drama in the ninth when Seby Zavala was the victim of first an automatic strike three call and then an ejection by the home plate umpire (the real one, not the robo one); Dwight Smith Jr. walked immediately after to keep the action alive, but Zach Remillard popped up to end the game.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Mark Payton (DH): 3-for-4, 2 2B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Romy González (SS): 1-for-4, 2B, 2 K, 2 E

Carlos Pérez (C): 1-for-4

Ryder Jones (3B): 1-for-4, 2 K

Micker Adolfo (RF): 1-for-4, CS, E

Zach Remillard (2B): 1-for-4, R, K

Wes Benjamin: 6 IP, 3 H, R (0 ER), BB, 6 K vote view results 0% Mark Payton (DH): 3-for-4, 2 2B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI (0 votes)

0% Romy González (SS): 1-for-4, 2B, 2 K, 2 E (0 votes)

0% Carlos Pérez (C): 1-for-4 (0 votes)

0% Ryder Jones (3B): 1-for-4, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Micker Adolfo (RF): 1-for-4, CS, E (0 votes)

0% Zach Remillard (2B): 1-for-4, R, K (0 votes)

0% Wes Benjamin: 6 IP, 3 H, R (0 ER), BB, 6 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Adam Haseley (CF): 0-for-4, K

Seby Zavala (1B): 0-for-4, 3 K, ejection

Dwight Smith Jr. (LF): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K

Brandon Finnegan (L, BS): ⅔ IP, 2 H, 3 R (2 ER), BB, 0 K

Yacksel Ríos: IP, 3 H, 2 R, BB, 2 K, balk vote view results 0% Adam Haseley (CF): 0-for-4, K (0 votes)

0% Seby Zavala (1B): 0-for-4, 3 K, ejection (0 votes)

0% Dwight Smith Jr. (LF): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Brandon Finnegan (L, BS): ⅔ IP, 2 H, 3 R (2 ER), BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Yacksel Ríos: IP, 3 H, 2 R, BB, 2 K, balk (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

The Barons picked up their second win of the season in fairly convincing fashion, four doubles (half by José Rodríguez) helping to seal the deal against the hated Chattanooga Lookouts. Jason Bilous was one of the most consistent starters in the low minors in 2019 and 2021, but struggled when he reached AA last season; so far this year, the train has stayed on the tracks, and he put down five innings of walkless baseball tonight, striking out seven and allowing two runs on just three hits. He’s now pitched enough to have a full nine-inning line on the season, and it’s this: 9 IP, 5 H, 4 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 10 K.

Felipe Tejada gave up a run in one inning of work, but that was it for the Barons bullpen. Lincoln Henzman, normally a starter but derailed by injuries since 2019, is looking to regain some consistency in the bullpen and put down two scoreless innings of work there. Declan Cronin tossed a scoreless ninth, but at that point the game was pretty much out of reach so he was the only pitcher to not get a win or a hold out of this one. Damn ye, stat gods.

Popeye is finding his swing with the #Barons. Big day for him, 2-4 w/ 2 2B’s, 2 RBI, and a BB. This 2B brings in Sosa and Cespedes to bring the lead to 4, 7-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Xsk0SUdVs8 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 16, 2022

It wasn’t exactly a barnburner at the plate, but the nine hits did combine with nine walks for a significant number of Barons baserunners. One run scored in the first as a bases-loaded “Popeye” Rodríguez ground ball scored Craig Dedelow. Three more crossed the plate in the second, Jagger Rusconi and Yolbert Sánchez both knocked in by a Dedelow double. Deeds then scored when Lenyn Sosa doubled behind him; Sosa, 22, is not known for his power but hit third in this lineup, and it’s hard to argue with a .348/.516/.391 line in that spot.

Popeye scored to make it 5-0 in the third when he doubled, made it to third on Xavier Fernández’s fly ball, then waited patiently for Rusconi and Cornelius Randolph to draw walks to load the bases; he crossed the plate on a ball four wild pitch.

For good measure, they added three more runs in the ninth. Sosa was hit by a pitch to lead the inning off, then advanced to second on an error that also allowed Yoelqui Céspedes to reach. Popeye doubled them both in, his third double of the season, and scored again on a Rusconi ground ball.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Craig Dedelow (DH): 1-for-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K

Lenyn Sosa (SS): 1-for-2, 2B, R, RBI, 2 BB, K, HBP

José Rodríguez (2B): 2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, K

Jagger Rusconi (LF): 1-for-4, R, RBI, BB, 2 K

Jason Bilous (W): 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 7 K, HBP vote view results 0% Craig Dedelow (DH): 1-for-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Lenyn Sosa (SS): 1-for-2, 2B, R, RBI, 2 BB, K, HBP (0 votes)

0% José Rodríguez (2B): 2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Jagger Rusconi (LF): 1-for-4, R, RBI, BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Jason Bilous (W): 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 7 K, HBP (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Yolbert Sánchez (3B): 1-for-5, R, BB

Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 1-for-5, R, K

Luis Curbelo (1B): 0-for-5, 3 K vote view results 0% Yolbert Sánchez (3B): 1-for-5, R, BB (0 votes)

0% Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 1-for-5, R, K (0 votes)

0% Luis Curbelo (1B): 0-for-5, 3 K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

There is a lot of exciting baseball stuff happening in Winston-Salem and only some of it was this 11-10 walk-off victory in the 11th inning. 2019 second-rounder Matthew Thompson got the start, and folks, it was not great; he was not helped by a three-error third that scored three runs, but he was helped by an Adam Hackenberg-Bryan Ramos combo catching a runner trying to steal third in the first, but he was yet further not helped by throwing four dang wild pitches. He lasted into the fourth, when Ty “The Only” Madrigal entered and extended his scoreless streak to start the season to three innings. Theo Denlinger’s tough start continues, as he allowed a two-run blast in the sixth (putting the Grasshoppers up 9-7 at that point). Zach Cable wasn’t quite as sharp as he has been, walking two, striking out none, and giving up one run—the go-ahead run for the Grasshoppers—over one inning of relief.

Then it was Gil Luna Jr. for the ninth, and look, if you are not familiar with the name Gil Luna Jr., take a moment to internalize it because you’ll want to remember it for the future. Gil Luna Jr. pitched a 1-2-3 ninth, and then he pitched a 1-2-3 tenth, striking out three, including the last two Grasshoppers he faced, all swinging. Gil Luna Jr.’s scoreless streak to start his career has now reached 19 ⅓ innings, that’s nineteen and one thirds innings, dating back to last season; over that stretch he has allowed six hits and eight walks while striking out 29. Gil Luna Jr., folks.

Gil Luna Jr. guys… 2 IP 3K’s 0 R’s 0 H’s. Also what a play by Jason Matthews deep in the hole at SS. #Flawless #Dubs #Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/GFPwbrXeUQ — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 16, 2022

This was a strong day at the plate for pretty much everyone. Shawn Goosenberg and Jason Matthews were the only two to not get a hit, but Goosenberg walked twice and Matthews once (intentionally in the 10th to try to set up a double play, unsuccessfully (spoilers)); Matthews was also hit by a pitch.

Bryan Ramos kicked off Dash scoring with a first-inning RBI double to knock in Oscar Colás (double) and DJ Burt (walk). Colás, who is not destined for a long stint at the High-A level, then singled in Tyler Osik from a walk in the second. Matthews took his HBP and reached third as Burt reached base via fielder’s choice groundout. The Dash then quasi-successfully executed a double steal because why the absolute fuck not, Burt thrown out at second base but Matthews swiping home in the chaos.

The Dash entered the bottom of the fourth down 7-4, where the score did not remain. Osik singled to open the inning, Caberea Weaver singled him to second, and with two outs, Burt singled to score Osik. Burt promptly stole second safely this time, then the Grasshoppers shortstop made a throwing error so severe on the next play that not only did both Weaver and Burt score, but the batter, Bryan Ramos, reached second—tie game.

They found themselves back in a hole in the seventh, trailing 9-7, but Luis Mieses filled that up quickly with a two-run blast that scored the ubiquitous Burt from a walk. Burt also stole second base again that inning, presumably to prove that the flubbed double steal really was a fluke.

Desperately needing a run in the ninth, they got it when Ramos doubled, advanced to second on a Mieses ground out, then scored on a wild pitch. Finally, with the score all tied up in the 10th and the ghost of Moises Castillo on second base, the Grasshoppers third baseman made an error allowing Osik to reach and Castillo to make it to third; this was the same Grasshopper who made the catastrophic two-run error earlier at shortstop, having switched to third base specifically for the 10th inning, so please spare him a moment in your thoughts. Matthews was intentionally walked after Weaver grounded out, then Colás called game with a ground ball single to center field. Colás is now slashing .321/.406/.429 across seven games, but don’t look now—Bryan Ramos is at .345/.387/.621.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Oscar Colás (CF): 3-for-6, 2B, R, 2 RBI

DJ Burt (2B): 1-for-3, 3 R, RBI, 2 BB, K, 3 SB, CS

Bryan Ramos (3B): 2-for-5, 2 2B, R, 2 RBI, K

Luis Mieses (RF): 2-for-5, HR, R, 2 RBI, K

Tyler Osik (1B): 1-for-4, 2 R, BB, K, GIDP vote view results 0% Oscar Colás (CF): 3-for-6, 2B, R, 2 RBI (0 votes)

0% DJ Burt (2B): 1-for-3, 3 R, RBI, 2 BB, K, 3 SB, CS (0 votes)

0% Bryan Ramos (3B): 2-for-5, 2 2B, R, 2 RBI, K (0 votes)

0% Luis Mieses (RF): 2-for-5, HR, R, 2 RBI, K (0 votes)

0% Tyler Osik (1B): 1-for-4, 2 R, BB, K, GIDP (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Slightly Colder But Still Fairly Warm Cat? Shawn Goosenberg (DH): 0-for-3, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 SB

Adam Hackenberg (C): 1-for-4, BB, K, E

Caberea Weaver (LF): 1-for-5, R, E, outfield assist (2B)

Jason Matthews (SS): 0-for-3, R, BB, 2 K, SB (home), HBP, E

3 ⅓ IP, 6 H, 7 R 95 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, 4 WP vote view results 0% Shawn Goosenberg (DH): 0-for-3, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 SB (0 votes)

0% Adam Hackenberg (C): 1-for-4, BB, K, E (0 votes)

0% Caberea Weaver (LF): 1-for-5, R, E, outfield assist (2B) (0 votes)

0% Jason Matthews (SS): 0-for-3, R, BB, 2 K, SB (home), HBP, E (0 votes)

0% 3 ⅓ IP, 6 H, 7 R 95 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, 4 WP (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

The magic wasn’t there tonight for the Cannon Ballers, who dropped to 5-2 on the season with a 3-1 loss to the Down East Wood Ducks (you know exactly whence they came). Tenth-round 2021 draft pick Tommy Sommer got the start and was burned twice by an uncharacteristically poor defensive game from catcher Victor Torres; the end result was Sommer not quite finishing five innings, striking out seven but allowing three runs (only one earned). Undrafted minor league free agent signing from last year Chase Plymell made his season debut with 1 ⅓ scoreless innings, and Everhett Hazelwood, with a similar background, has yet to allow an earned run in four innings this year.

It was a quiet day at the plate… almost too quiet. The Ballers were only able to muster a handful of singles, 20-year-old Misael González the only one to reach base twice thanks to a walk as well (he is slashing .421/.560/.579, which is considered in baseball to be “good”). Their sole run scored in the seventh, González hitting a one-out single, advancing to third on Samil Polanco’s single, then scoring on a wild pitch.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Colson Montgomery (DH): 1-for-4, K

Wilfred Veras (1B): 1-for-4, K

Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-3, BB

Victor Torres (C): 1-for-2, E, PB

Misael González (RF): 1-for-3, R, BB, K

Samil Polanco (2B): 1-for-4, K vote view results 0% Colson Montgomery (DH): 1-for-4, K (0 votes)

0% Wilfred Veras (1B): 1-for-4, K (0 votes)

0% Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-3, BB (0 votes)

0% Victor Torres (C): 1-for-2, E, PB (0 votes)

0% Misael González (RF): 1-for-3, R, BB, K (0 votes)

0% Samil Polanco (2B): 1-for-4, K (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now