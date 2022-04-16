White Sox Minor League Update: April 16, 2022

On the way back to .500 in the early going, the Knights ride an eight-run fifth inning to victory. Charlotte was 6-for-10 with runners in scoring position, as they converted 17 runners on base into 12 runs, not too shabby. Blake Rutherford led the way with three hits, one of which was his first homer of the season, a three-run shot to left.

Blake Superior!!! It's a three-run home run for @BlakeRuth2! We lead the Redbirds 12-5! pic.twitter.com/FcRSzbK4Vb — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 17, 2022

He is not the prospect he once was, but good for the guy that he is still out there every day trying to make an MLB roster. Carlos Pérez had himself a day as well with a couple of hits, while Laz Rivera did too — he even hit a homer, already his second of his year.

On the pitching side, the only struggle was Kade McClure, who allowed all five runs over his 3 2⁄ 3 innings. He, somehow, did not even strike out a single batter today. The rest of the work was very good by the bullpen, in fact it was 5 1⁄ 3 no-hit innings for three pitchers. Kyle Kubat was the bulk guy, with 10 of those outs, while Andrew Perez and Tyler Johnson closed out the win.

It was almost the opposite result in Birmingham, as the Barons gave up 12 runs in their blowout loss. Kaleb Roper started the game and set the tone for just plain bad pitching. He allowed four runs in 3 2⁄ 3 innings, with his command being suspect at best. He was replaced by Hansen Butler, who was even worse, and allowed three runs. He now has a 32.40 ERA, for those interested in odd early-season stats and small sample sizes. Sammy Peralta was next, and while he was not worse, he was just as bad. He only recorded eight outs, while allowing five runs (four earned). He did not have command struggles — he just got beat.

With one run scored, the offense from Birmingham was clearly not good. They somehow reached base 12 times, six hits and walks each, but no extra-base hits were among them. Most batters got to first and stayed right there. Jagger Rusconi was probably the best hitter, with had two hits, but Yolbert Sánchez walked three times, which is a very odd thing to type. He now has an OPS creeping toward .900 on the year, so his hot second half in 2021 and into the AFL is continuing so far in ’22.

Bad pitching is one thing, but the pitching in this game led to 10 runs allowed and the fourth Dash loss of the season. Chase Solesky only lasted four innings, but he somehow allowed 12 hits which led to five runs allowed. It did not get better from there for at least three innings. Cooper Bradford came in for two innings and allowed a couple of runs, while Isaiah Carranza came in for the seventh inning and allowed three runs. By that point, the deficit was too much to come back from, but it wasn’t a bad offensive day per se.

Bryan Ramos, the RBI machine, doubles off the wall and Castillo comes in to score. #Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/pehwNK01Kf — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) April 16, 2022

The team had 11 hits for five runs. Oscar Colás, of course, had a two-hit day to bring his batting average to .333. Not quite a Luis Robert start to his MiLB career, but still very good. Colás and Bryan Ramos, who also had two hits, had the only two extra-base hits (doubles) on the day for the Dash. Caberea Weaver had two hits as well but they were both singles, so not as fun.

Game one is all good and done with a Kannapolis win. Obviously with just one run allowed, the pitching was fantastic, and Johnny Ray got it started. He was on the mound for one unearned run, so not his fault, while going five innings with no earned runs allowed. Though he did throw quite a few balls, it only led to one walk and seven strikeouts. A very good start that seemed to infect the two bullpen arms. Haylen Green, who still has not allowed a run in his MiLB career, faced four batters and got them all out. So it was Horned Frogs who carried all but two outs of this doubleheader opener.

Vince Vannelle recorded the final two outs, and garnered his first professional save.

Meanwhile, for the bats, they really only needed one inning for the win, and that was a four-run fifth. Colby Smelley and Wes Kath were the two Cannon Ballers to have two hits, both had a double and a single to their names. Wilfred Veras reached base twice with a single and a walk. All of that was good enough for the win, but hopefully the offense would continue for the nightcap.

Welp, the nightcap was pretty good, but it did not end well for Kannapolis as it split a doubleheader at Down East. The game went to extras with the game tied 2-2 — well, the eighth inning probably shouldn’t count as extras, but somehow it does. Brooks Gosswein started and he did fine, with two runs allowed in three innings. He lost the only lead the Cannon Ballers had and though they did tie the game, they never took another lead. The bullpen was very good, at least. Garrett Schoenle went three no-hit innings to keep the game tied into extras.

The offense only came away with six hit,s and they did not even score with the zombie runner on second in the eighth inning. Misael González had two-hits, both singles, and Ivan González reached base twice as well, but with a single and a walk.

