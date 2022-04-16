Today in White Sox History: April 16

1940

Cleveland’s Bob Feller no-hit the White Sox on Opening Day, 1-0 — the only no-hitter in Opening Day history. The fireballer gave up five walks but struck out eight for a 90 game score, on a chilly, 47° day at Comiskey Park.

Feller defeated Eddie Smith, who didn’t have a bad game himself, throwing eight innings of one-run ball, with six hits and two walks against five Ks.

In one at-bat, Luke Appling fouled off 15 consecutive pitches, before being retired. He also was the center of controversy, however, when one of those fouls was a shot down the line that apparently kicked up the chalk as fair.

When Appling argued the call, he was supposedly told by umpire Harry Geisel that “Feller is going to be a credit to the game.” Incredulous, Appling replied, “What am I, chopped liver?”

1948

With Jack Brickhouse behind the microphone, the Sox beat the Cubs, 4-1, in the first baseball game ever televised by WGN-TV.

1953

In the second game of the season, White Sox starter Billy Pierce fired a one-hitter in beating St. Louis, 1-0. It was the first of four one-hitters in Billy’s career. The no-hitter was broken up in the seventh inning, when second baseman Bobby Young doubled into right field.