Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Rays 2

Happy Michael Kopech Day! It’s Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Ray,s and the White Sox are ready to heat things up on the field.

White Sox pitchers rank second in the American League with a 2.87 ERA.



⏰: 1:10 p.m. CT

: O/U 4.5 CWS Total Runs pic.twitter.com/PGJcIREtn7 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 16, 2022

Josh Harrison’s back, which is neat.



(Here’s to hoping Kopech can get into the fifth today by utilizing the offspeed more?) https://t.co/gIraLad0Bt — Michael Whitlow (@couldbelikemike) April 16, 2022

No rush, Burger should play 3B every day until then. https://t.co/fJgEJEkA9Q — TA7 stan account (@kevin_barnacle) April 16, 2022

Kopech got off to a rocky start, but certainly regrouped and was back to stunning hitters. That means everyone can call out SSS staffer Optimist Sox.

It would be easy to find my receipts where I doubted Kopech as a starter. You're more than welcome to bully me online with them. — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) April 16, 2022

Same, Sam. Same.

Kopech makes me swoon — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) April 16, 2022

Michael Kopech, Wicked 79mph Breaking Ball pic.twitter.com/esgp3neBSA — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 16, 2022

I call that a successful outing.

Michael Kopech went 5 IP, H, R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 0 HR, 45 of 75 pitches for strikes, with 13 swinging strikes.



It started out wonky, but ended up encouraging. Used his curveball a lot down the stretch and touched 97 as he got going. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 16, 2022

Let’s check in on the weather on the South Side.

If the sun stayed out, we’d be a lot warmer #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/KvbrwrJSU0 — Shelby, Esq. (@shelbs0721) April 16, 2022

But that doesn’t stop White Sox fans. Especially on Liam Hendriks bobblehead day.

Here with one of the most important men in my life : My dad ⚾️



Yes, for everyone concerned, I did get my Liam bobblehead pic.twitter.com/MtajVE2NGh — Angie (@Hockeygirl3784) April 16, 2022

I swear we didn’t coordinate outfits. pic.twitter.com/I5TbzMwQFy — Brian S (@MagnificentStan) April 16, 2022

A very important question was asked — what do you say, White Sox?

Very important question WST… are they doing dog day at GRate this year? Asking for a friend pic.twitter.com/fRuAJSL5Ks — The Soxside Boys 2.0 (@Soxsideboys_) April 16, 2022

Things we love to see:

Jose Abreu - Chicago White Sox (1) pic.twitter.com/VYhcTtalz1 — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) April 16, 2022

Who hits Corey Kluber?

Jose Abreu does.



Abreu with his 6th career home run against him. 2-run shot. White Sox lead 2-1. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) April 16, 2022

Evergreen, Kee.

Join me to discuss "Why Does Leury Do This?". — Keelin, The Intimidator (@Keelin_12ft) April 16, 2022

ROBERT 4 MVP!

Luis Robert is going to steal 40 bags this year. What an immense talent. — Scotty Flemdawg (@flemdawg97) April 16, 2022

Luis Robert league leading 5th steal today - excellent all around start to his season.



Very high praise but his compact swing with such fast hands and general movement on the field reminds me of a young Mike Trout. https://t.co/UsxquIQMC6 pic.twitter.com/y2BSu7i5s5 — beisbol (@b3isbol) April 16, 2022

Luis Robert steals his 5th base in 8 games this season and is able to move to third on the Abreu fly out to center field putting the go-ahead run 90 feet away with one out for Yaz. 88’s game is so big at the top of the Sox lineup. — Patrick K. Flowers (@PatrickKFlowers) April 16, 2022

Hey, why do we love Yasmani Grandal? Take it away, Colleen.

Excellent shifting by the Rays pic.twitter.com/U3Zu0rgU4X — Millennial Sox Fan (@MillennialSox) April 16, 2022

Can’t believe you ever doubted him, Tyrone.

Is José Ruiz great now? — Josh Harrison Enjoyer (@TheTyronePalmer) April 16, 2022

The bullpen was actually really good today.

I like this Bennett kid — Baseball's Lavender Chapter ️‍ (@C_Spaghett1) April 16, 2022

Our bobblehead model was on the mound today to close out the game.

LOCK. IT. DOWN. LIAM. — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) April 16, 2022

Hendriks showed that he is more than a pretty face and cussing closer. He can also throw to third for an important out.

Heads-up play for the out at third pic.twitter.com/LEXzY0J1l4 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 16, 2022

Good play Hendriks — ⚾️ ... CMA, CPhT (@grayeyesdontlie) April 16, 2022

He certainly had the fans on their feet as he worked himself into a jam, and then out of the said jam. But who cares! Sox win!

Hendriks escapes the jam.



WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE, I AM. pic.twitter.com/XJQlKFgUGP — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) April 16, 2022

And for Carolyn’s birthday at that!