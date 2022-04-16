Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Rays 2

Happy Michael Kopech Day! It’s Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Ray,s and the White Sox are ready to heat things up on the field.
White Sox pitchers rank second in the American League with a 2.87 ERA.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 16, 2022
⏰: 1:10 p.m. CT
: @NBCSChicago +
: @ESPN1000
: O/U 4.5 CWS Total Runs pic.twitter.com/PGJcIREtn7
Josh Harrison’s back, which is neat.— Michael Whitlow (@couldbelikemike) April 16, 2022
(Here’s to hoping Kopech can get into the fifth today by utilizing the offspeed more?) https://t.co/gIraLad0Bt
No rush, Burger should play 3B every day until then. https://t.co/fJgEJEkA9Q— TA7 stan account (@kevin_barnacle) April 16, 2022
Kopech got off to a rocky start, but certainly regrouped and was back to stunning hitters. That means everyone can call out SSS staffer Optimist Sox.
It would be easy to find my receipts where I doubted Kopech as a starter. You're more than welcome to bully me online with them.— SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) April 16, 2022
Same, Sam. Same.
Kopech makes me swoon— White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) April 16, 2022
Michael Kopech, Wicked 79mph Breaking Ball pic.twitter.com/esgp3neBSA— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 16, 2022
I call that a successful outing.
Michael Kopech went 5 IP, H, R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 0 HR, 45 of 75 pitches for strikes, with 13 swinging strikes.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 16, 2022
It started out wonky, but ended up encouraging. Used his curveball a lot down the stretch and touched 97 as he got going.
Let’s check in on the weather on the South Side.
If the sun stayed out, we’d be a lot warmer #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/KvbrwrJSU0— Shelby, Esq. (@shelbs0721) April 16, 2022
Is chilly pic.twitter.com/OGxBA6HAv1— colleen (@colleensullivan) April 16, 2022
But that doesn’t stop White Sox fans. Especially on Liam Hendriks bobblehead day.
Here with one of the most important men in my life : My dad ⚾️— Angie (@Hockeygirl3784) April 16, 2022
Yes, for everyone concerned, I did get my Liam bobblehead pic.twitter.com/MtajVE2NGh
I swear we didn’t coordinate outfits. pic.twitter.com/I5TbzMwQFy— Brian S (@MagnificentStan) April 16, 2022
A very important question was asked — what do you say, White Sox?
Very important question WST… are they doing dog day at GRate this year? Asking for a friend pic.twitter.com/fRuAJSL5Ks— The Soxside Boys 2.0 (@Soxsideboys_) April 16, 2022
Things we love to see:
Jose Abreu - Chicago White Sox (1) pic.twitter.com/VYhcTtalz1— MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) April 16, 2022
Who hits Corey Kluber?— Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) April 16, 2022
Jose Abreu does.
Abreu with his 6th career home run against him. 2-run shot. White Sox lead 2-1.
Evergreen, Kee.
Join me to discuss "Why Does Leury Do This?".— Keelin, The Intimidator (@Keelin_12ft) April 16, 2022
ROBERT 4 MVP!
Luis Robert is going to steal 40 bags this year. What an immense talent.— Scotty Flemdawg (@flemdawg97) April 16, 2022
Luis Robert league leading 5th steal today - excellent all around start to his season.— beisbol (@b3isbol) April 16, 2022
Very high praise but his compact swing with such fast hands and general movement on the field reminds me of a young Mike Trout. https://t.co/UsxquIQMC6 pic.twitter.com/y2BSu7i5s5
Luis Robert steals his 5th base in 8 games this season and is able to move to third on the Abreu fly out to center field putting the go-ahead run 90 feet away with one out for Yaz. 88’s game is so big at the top of the Sox lineup.— Patrick K. Flowers (@PatrickKFlowers) April 16, 2022
Hey, why do we love Yasmani Grandal? Take it away, Colleen.
OBP King Yaz pic.twitter.com/4qXC8IQ4Yv— colleen (@colleensullivan) April 16, 2022
Excellent shifting by the Rays pic.twitter.com/U3Zu0rgU4X— Millennial Sox Fan (@MillennialSox) April 16, 2022
Can’t believe you ever doubted him, Tyrone.
Is José Ruiz great now?— Josh Harrison Enjoyer (@TheTyronePalmer) April 16, 2022
The bullpen was actually really good today.
I like this Bennett kid— Baseball's Lavender Chapter ️ (@C_Spaghett1) April 16, 2022
April 16, 2022
Our bobblehead model was on the mound today to close out the game.
LOCK. IT. DOWN. LIAM.— Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) April 16, 2022
Hendriks showed that he is more than a pretty face and cussing closer. He can also throw to third for an important out.
Heads-up play for the out at third pic.twitter.com/LEXzY0J1l4— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 16, 2022
Good play Hendriks— ⚾️ ... CMA, CPhT (@grayeyesdontlie) April 16, 2022
He certainly had the fans on their feet as he worked himself into a jam, and then out of the said jam. But who cares! Sox win!
Hendriks escapes the jam.— Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) April 16, 2022
WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE, I AM. pic.twitter.com/XJQlKFgUGP
And for Carolyn’s birthday at that!
Woohoo! Sox win!!! #camping #birthdayweekend #beach #golf pic.twitter.com/0J7GWY1ZWJ— Carolyn Jane (@ckovash) April 16, 2022
