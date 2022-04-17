White Sox Minor League Update: April 17, 2022

Offense, offense, and a little more offense, tied with some good enough pitching, is enough to get Charlotte the win. The offense was really only led by three batters, Laz Rivera, Seby Zavala, and Blake Rutherford, who accounted for seven of the nine runs batted in. Rutherford and Zavala had their two RBI come from the long ball.

It's a Blake @BlakeRuth2 puts us on the scoreboard with a two-run homer in the 2nd inning! pic.twitter.com/vkKGgX95g9 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 17, 2022

See Seby Swing!



.@__piece36 with a two-run blast in the 7th inning! pic.twitter.com/ZqtzooSR47 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 17, 2022

Both of them had two hits on the day too, Zavala has his batting average up to .348 in the early going. Zach Remillard had an interesting game himself, as he reached base every time he was up — he walked all three times — and scored twice.

The pitching was pretty good overall, and definitely good enough to win this game with nine runs of support! John Parke earned a quality start with six innings of work, three runs allowed. That is basically his role at this point, eat Triple-A innings and maybe he gets a shot in the majors like Tanner Banks. Obviously, the bullpen threw a shutout with Yacksel Ríos, Hunter Schryver, and Jhan Mariñez getting the job down in the seventh, eight, and ninth respectively. Schryver would leave with a lat injury, and his status is TBD.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Seby Zavala: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Blake Rutherford: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

John Parke: 6 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 4 K vote view results 37% Seby Zavala: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K (6 votes)

56% Blake Rutherford: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K (9 votes)

6% John Parke: 6 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 4 K (1 vote) 16 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Dwight Smith Jr: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K

Luis Basabe: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 3 K vote view results 0% Dwight Smith Jr: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

100% Luis Basabe: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 3 K (14 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now

This was a game where the Barons lost a lead after half an inning and never regained it, even though they rallied hard late in the game. For who is at fault for the loss, look no further than the first two pitchers used in the game. Steven Moyers started, and though he was pretty on-point from a command standpoint with no walks issued, he left the ball over the plate too many times, for four earned runs, and a fifth run that was unearned. Brian Glowicki took over and gave up what ended up being the losing runs in the seventh inning, finishing the day with two innings pitched and a 9.00 ERA.

The bats were good overall, but they did not really get going until the eighth inning. Well, besides Yoelqui Céspedes, who had two solo homers, one in the first and one in the eighth. They were the first two homers of his season, enjoy:

He's on the board.



Fourth-ranked @whitesox prospect Yoelqui Céspedes cranks his first homer of the year for the @BhamBarons. pic.twitter.com/MELgsAjmfb — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 17, 2022

One was so good, why not two? Céspedes makes it a one-run game with his second homer of the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/cFWa0CPUCx — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 17, 2022

Evan Skoug hit his first homer of the season, in the fifth inning in-between Céspedes’. Birmingham was able to get the tying and leading runs on base in the ninth inning; in fact, that seventh run was on third, but the bats couldn’t finish the job. The Barons dropped their seventh game of the year, after making it interesting late.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Yoelqui Céspedes: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, 0 BB, 2 K vote view results 100% Yoelqui Céspedes: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, 0 BB, 2 K (17 votes) 17 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Brian Glowicki: 1 IP. 2 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 K

Steven Moyers: 5 IP, 4 ER (5 R), 9 H, 0 BB, 4 K vote view results 7% Brian Glowicki: 1 IP. 2 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 K (1 vote)

92% Steven Moyers: 5 IP, 4 ER (5 R), 9 H, 0 BB, 4 K (12 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now

This was not a good showing by Winston-Salem, from the pitching but especially the lineup. They only had three hits on the day, and DJ Burt had three walks, while the other eight batters mostly had nothing. Bryan Ramos, Tyler Osik and Keegan Fish were the only batters to get hits on the day. Ramos and Osik had doubles, so at least it wasn’t single-palooza, but Winston’s first and only run did not come until the ninth.

Drew Dalquist started the game and only lasted four innings. He saw four runs cross home, with three of them earned. He ran into trouble with the long ball (two homers in the third inning). Jesus Valles was the bulk guy and did really well, three innings and no runs allowed off of one hit and no walks. This was Valles’ first game with Winston-Salem since getting promoted. It’s just that once he was lifted, Fraser Ellard allowed two runs right away to push the deficit to 6-0.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? DJ Burt: 0-for-1, 1 R, 3 BB, 1 K

Jesus Valles: 3 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 22% DJ Burt: 0-for-1, 1 R, 3 BB, 1 K (2 votes)

77% Jesus Valles: 3 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 1 K (7 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now