South Side Sox Player of the Week (April 8-17): Tim Anderson

A benched Tim Anderson is a dangerous Tim Anderson.

The Tuscaloosa shortstop, who is arguably the beating heart of the Chicago White Sox, began the season serving a suspension stemming from a bench-clearing brawl with Detroit last September. Back at the team hotel for the first two games of the season, Anderson paced like a leopard in a cage, watching and waiting, just itching to contribute. His moxie and drive have become essential to White Sox success.

That was crystal clear last Wednesday, when the Sox upended reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and his Seattle Mariners. The unleashed Anderson went 3-for-4, driving in three runs in the victory.

Off the field, as well as on, Anderson is building a legacy. The new White Sox-produced documentary series about TA has racked up tens of thousands of views. It allows a privileged glimpse into what makes a ballplayer tick, and shows why the future of American baseball will revolve around individuals and personalities. While waiting for Anderson’s return to baseball, White Sox fans gained a new appreciation for his ability to rise to the occasion.

Now that TA is back in the lineup, he’ll have plenty of opportunities.

