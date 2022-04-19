Today in White Sox History: April 19

1960

Minnie Miñoso made a triumphant return to the White Sox, blasting two home runs (including the game-winner in the ninth inning) for a wild 10-9 victory over the A’s on Opening Day. Minnie, reacquired over the offseason, also had a grand slam and drove in six runs. More ominous, however, was the fact that the vaunted American League champion Sox pitching staff gave up nine runs in the first place, and the team committed two errors in the field. Those shortcomings would eventually lead to a third-place finish, at 87-67.

In 1960, Miñoso hit .311 with 20 home runs, 105 RBIs and 17 stolen bases, winning a Gold Glove and making the All-Star team.

1961

In the home opener against Washington, owner Bill Veeck hired numerous little people to sell concessions throughout Comiskey Park. Why? Because Veeck received a number of complaints from fans that “normal”-sized vendors were obstructing their view of the game itself!

1965

White Sox manager Al Lopez tied a record by using five pinch-hitters in the seventh inning of what turned out to be a 7-2 win over the Orioles at Comiskey Park. The Sox trailed 3-2 when Lopez began his maneuvering. By the time the inning was over, he used Don Buford, Danny Cater, Johnny Romano, Dave Nicholson and Gary Peters as pinch-hitters, with Romano and Peters both hitting singles and driving in runs. Peters’ hit would give the Sox the lead for good. Lopez first used five pinch-hitters in an inning on May 18, 1957 at Baltimore.

1966

The White Sox defeat California, 3-1, in the first game the Angels ever played at Anaheim Stadium. Now 56 years later and significantly renovated, the ballpark is still the home of the Angels, and is the fourth-oldest park in the majors.