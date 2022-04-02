South Side Sox Podcast 96 — The White Sox made great moves today (the podcast)

It is a 100% good vibes podcast, after the amazing Rick Hahn events of the day.

OK, maybe 95% good vibes. Or, 90%?

Well, there was a lot to talk about, including the bad news that Garrett Crochet would likely sit out 2022 with Tommy John surgery. Sox Optimist, Adrian Serrano, Chrystal O’Keefe, Tommy Barbee, Trooper Galactus, Delia Ritchie and Brett Ballantini gathered together to otherwise celebrate:

Initial roundtable reactions: How are we all feeling today, with the weight of an overpaid pen and gaping hole in right field lifted?

How did Rick Hahn manage to pull off this deal?

With the Lucas Giolito Arbitration Fiasco solved (again, over $50,000), does it signal a greater willingness for our ace to make Chicago his permanent career home?

Does Nick Ciuffo or Seby Zavala win the backup catcher job, and do we really care?

The Garrett Crochet injury and its ramifications for the bullpen/pitching staff

Revised grades for Rick Hahn’s offseason, and how in the world were Trooper and Brett more generous than anyone else?

Sam Reeves could not join us, as he was en route to pick up some ice cream in 36-degree weather. This led to a long, off-podcast ice cream roundtable. Maybe we’ll make that a bonus Patreon podcast

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Hit Pen YouTube channel.