South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 20: Kade McClure

Kade McClure

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

6´7´´

220 pounds

Age: 26

2018 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 30

2019 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 44

2020 SSHP Top Prospect Ranking: 40

2021 SSS Top Prospect Ranking: 31

SSS rank among all right-handed starting pitchers in the system: 7

With a name that inspires multiple references from The Simpsons, Kade McClure has been one of the most effective pitchers in the White Sox system since he was drafted in the sixth round out of Louisville in 2017. In retrospect, it was a bit surprising that McClure lasted so long in the draft that year, as he combined to go 20-4 in his sophomore and junior starts, covering 33 appearances. During those two years spanning 181 innings, McClure limited opponents to just 130 hits and 56 walks while striking out 188. It’s possible McClure’s stock fell, as his numbers did decline a bit from his stellar sophomore campaign (when he went 12-0 with a rock-solid 2.54 ERA and 0.88 WHIP spanning 78 innings by allowing just 49 hits and 20 walks while fanning 27).

After being drafted, McClure combined with the AZL Sox, Great Falls and Kannapolis in 2017 to post an incredible 0.82 ERA and 0.55 WHIP in 10 relief outings, as he surrendered just three hits and three walks while fanning 19 in 11 innings. McClure was off to a great start in 2018 with Kannapolis in his return to the rotation over eight starts, posting a 3.02 ERA. However, McClure was injured on a come-back liner that May, which forced him to undergo season-ending surgery in order to repair ligament damage and a dislocated kneecap.

McClure split the 2019 season evenly between Kannapolis and Winston-Salem. The righty held up to a true pro workload, more than doubling his innings total from his previous two seasons combined. His numbers with the Intimidators and Dash were nearly identical. For Kannapolis in 10 starts spanning 55 1⁄3 innings, McClure posted a 3.09 ERA and 1.23 WHIP by ceding 56 hits (.256 OBA), 12 walks (5.1%) and 50 strikeouts (21.3%); for Winston-Salem in 12 starts totaling 66 1⁄3 innings, he posted a 3.39 ERA and 1.22 WHIP by relinquishing 64 hits (.252 OBA) and 17 walks (6.2%) while fanning 49 (17.8%). Although McClure didn’t pitch in 2020 due to the pandemic, he did start shooting up prospect lists after an uptick of three mph on his heater during fall instructs.

The 2021 season was McClure’s first year beyond Winston-Salem, and he performed well for Birmingham. In 15 starts for the Barons totaling 68 1⁄3 innings, he surrendered 63 hits (.243 OBA) and 20 walks (2.6 BB/9) while striking out 77 (10.1 K/9). However, the wheels came off after being promoted to Charlotte on August 10. In nine starts for the Knights, McClure struggled with a 6.81 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 37 innings, allowing 46 hits (.315 OBA) and 15 walks (3.7 BB/9) while fanning 36 (8.8 K/9). Part of the issue was his pitches were elevated while with Charlotte, as while hitters hit the ball on the ground at a 48.4% clip in 2021, Triple-A hitters did so at just 40.4% of the time.

According to MLB Pipeline, McClure’s repertoire features a 92-95 mph fastball, with a slider and changeup that both flash above-average at times. McClure’s low-80s slider is considered his best secondary. His changeup helps stymie lefties somewhat, though they usually have hit McClure a bit better than righties throughout his career.

MLB Pipeline gives McClure 55 grades for his fastball, slider and control. His control, and especially command, was found wanting during his two-month stint with the Knights, so that number may drop to 50. His curveball is graded 50 and changeup sits at 45.

Many fans expected McClure to be added the 40-man roster this fall; however, he was not, and he likely will return to Charlotte in hopes he’ll be one of the first called up in case of injury. At the very least, with his imposing size, it’s easy to imagine McClure succeeding in the majors eventually, as a mid-leverage reliever.

2022 South Side Sox Top 100 White Sox Prospects

