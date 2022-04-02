South Side Sox Player of the Week (March 23-30): Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease has arisen from lockout hibernation, and his arm still whips like a lingering winter wind.

The 26-year-old Georgia native spent four innings on the rubber last Wednesday as the Chicago White Sox routed the Rangers in a 7-0 shutout. Cease struck out three, while testing out his expanded arsenal of pitches.

Skipper Tony La Russa is counting on Cease, who had a string of breakout performances last season, to hold down the fort alongside pitching mainstay Lucas Giolito. In 2021, Cease led the American League in strikeouts per nine innings pitched with 12.3. If he continues to build off of that success, he’ll be in a very good position to guide the Pale Hose into a playoff berth.

Cease did struggle in his only postseason start last October, leaving in the second inning after issuing three walks against two strikeouts. Now, let’s hope that those first-time playoff jitters are out of the way, and that Cease can let his confidence lead the way.

Watch out, batters. If you see that mustache coming at you, cross to the other side of the plate.

MVP Standings

Dylan Cease (17.3)

Eloy Jiménez (15.1)

Lucas Giolito (10.8)

Luis Robert (10.1)

Micker Adolfo (9.2)

Yoelqui Céspedes (7.9)

Garrett Crochet (7.2)

Andrew Vaughn (7.1)

Cold Cat Standings

Yasmani Grandal (-9.9)

Ryan Burr (-9.2)

Dallas Keuchel (-9.1)

Craig Kimbrel (-8.9)

McKinley Moore (-8.2)

Vince Velasquez (-8.2)

José Ruiz (-7.6)

Yacksel Rios (-6.4)

