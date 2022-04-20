Today in White Sox History: April 20

1933

In a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Browns in front of 3,000 fans at Comiskey Park, left fielder Al Simmons keeps the game tied 4-4 in the ninth with an unassisted double play on a line drive from Rick Ferrell, doubling off Ski Millelo. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Mule Haas doubled and Lew Fonseca singled him home to move the White Sox to 5-2 on the season.

2016

Chris Sale is the first four-game winner of the season, surrendering one unearned run and just two hits (to Mike Trout) over seven innings in a 2-1 win over the Angels.

2018

Danny Farquhar collapses in the Sox Park dugout after throwing 15 pitches in the sixth inning of a 10-0 loss to the Houston Astros. He regains consciousness and is rushed to the hospital, where he undergoes several emergency surgeries but eventually makes a full recovery from a brain aneurysm.

Farquhar never pitched in the majors again, but returned to the White Sox in 2021 to become pitching coach of the Winston-Salem Dash.