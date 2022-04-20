Nightcap Gamethread: White Sox at Guardians

Well, not the best first game today.

Luckily, there’s another game, with time left to turn the day around! The Chicago White Sox will get a fresh start for game two against the Cleveland Guardians, with Jimmy Lambert taking the mound in front of a new lineup.

Lambert is making his second start of the season, but currently has a 0-1 record and a 6.00 ERA. His last appearance against the Seattle Mariners wasn’t his best, as he went just three innings allowing two hits, two runs, and one walk. With the bullpen having to come in early during the first game, it will be key that he is able to go longer than just three innings this time. Lambert has four pitches, with his go-to being his fastball, 59.2% of the time. He follows with his changeup, slider, and curveball.

Triston McKenzie will be on the mound for Guardians. The South Siders saw a bit of the young righty last season, and hit him pretty well. He has appeared in two games this season, and has a 0-1 record, 2.57 ERA and 1.00 WHIP. His last outing against the Cincinnati Reds was solid yet short, as he went four innings with three hits, no runs, and six strikeouts. McKenzie relies on just three pitches, his fastball thrown 69.3% of the time, his slider (18.4%), and his curveball (12.3%).

Sticks on the hill for game 2.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/EECy4S7re2 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 20, 2022

Josh Harrison will lead it off, followed by the new White Sox player Adam Haseley, who was called up as the 29th man for the doubleheader. Leury García will be at second, followed by Yasmani Grandal and Gavin Sheets. Andrew Vaughn will start in left and Reese McGuire will take over behind the plate. Adam Engel and Danny Mendick will finish it off.

Hopefully this game will have a bit of a better outcome. First pitch is at 4:40 p.m. CT. Watch on NBCSCHI and listen in at ESPN1000.

Let’s end the night right before a stressful Chicago Bulls playoff game, and get back in the win column!