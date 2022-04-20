Six Pack of Stats: Guardians 2, White Sox 1 (nightcap)

Well, friends, the nightcap of a doubleheader in Cleveland happened. The White Sox once again failed against the Guardians, concluding a pathetic and downright embarrassing day of baseball.

I was taught that if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it at all. So we’ll just skip to the numbers for tonight’s game.

The Starters

Jimmy Lambert’s bar for the second game was well, don’t be Dallas Keuchel. Therefore, Lambert had a pretty decent time on the mound. At least that is my assessment. Lambert struck out five, walked two, and had two earned runs in 3 1⁄ 3 innings pitched. Certainly not great, but we’ve seen worse (just this afternoon!).

Lambert’s 73-pitch outing looked like this:

Triston McKenzie outpitched Chicago until the fifth inning; at that point, he quickly started running out of gas and walking Sox players. McKenzie was pulled after Danny Mendick got a hit with two on and no outs, allowing the Sox to score a run.

McKenzie’s 80-pitch outing looked like this:

Pressure Play

Gavin Sheets led off the ninth inning under 2.83 LI pressure, with the White Sox down by one — only to ground out to shortstop.

Pressure Cooker

Jake Burger faced the most pressure in the game, and did not meet it, with abysmal offense and defense. Burger’s pLI was 2.14.

Top Play

Oscar Mercado’s fourth-inning double packed a .108 WPA by sending Gabriel Arias home to put the Guardians up, 2-0.

Top Performer

This evening, Anthony Gose came out on top, as he had four strikeouts under his belt. In shutting down the White Sox, Gose ran up a WPA of .174.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: Yasmani Grandal Grandal’s fourth inning line out left the bat at 105.8 mph.

Weakest contact: Andrés Giménez had a sixth-inning single that broke winds at just 64.5 mph.

Luckiest hit: Giménez’s sixth-inning single was not only weakly hit, it’s almost always an out, with a .050 xBA.

Toughest out: Grandal’s hard-hit line out looked like it would at least be a base hit, with an xBA of .700. Alas, the Guardians had other ideas.

Longest hit: Oscar Mercado’s fourth-inning double traveled 369 feet.

Magic Number: 13-2

You would think the best team in the division could put up more than two runs against the Guardians, and maybe not allow a total of 13 runs. But I suppose that’s not the case here.

