Bird App Recap: Baseball was played

After two straight days of rainouts, the White Sox kicked off their series in Cleveland with a doubleheader.

Dallas Keuchel took the mound in the opener against known White Sox killer Shane Bieber, and shockingly, Dallas only lasted one inning as things went south very quickly in the second.

Could've been a quick 1-2-3 inning for Dallas Keuchel. Instead, two errors and a one-out walk, and it's a tricky jam. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) April 20, 2022

They went down 3-0 in the blink of an eye, and somehow it got worse.

JOSE RAMIREZ CANNOT STOP HITTING GRAND SLAMS pic.twitter.com/pUItQkQjKP — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 20, 2022

And not to mention that watching the defense today was nightmare fuel.

Ok here it is, the MLB Errors masterpiece



Today’s second inning implosion by the White Sox pic.twitter.com/nlL3B7Nhro — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) April 20, 2022

Really just a brutal day all around for Dallas — let’s take a look his updated stats:

Dallas Keuchel’s ERA is 16.50. — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) April 20, 2022

Dallas’ ERA participating in 4/20 because it is simply high as fuck after today — Roxy (@Roxy__Virginia) April 20, 2022

One positive out of this game was Tanner Banks shutting the Guardians down for the next four innings.

Lefty Tanner Banks 4 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 4 Ks in relief of Dallas Keuchel.

49 pitches, 37 strikes. The 30-year-old rookie boasting a 0.00 ERA. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 20, 2022

But many had already had enough.

self care is turning off the game — Barold Baines (@MrWhiteSox3) April 20, 2022

Others are still reminiscing on better times, and what we could have had.

Carlos Rodón is dealing for the Giants.



Dallas Keuchel currently has a 16.50 ERA. — colleen (@colleensullivan) April 20, 2022

Well ... there’s always next game. It just so happened to be immediately after this atrocity.

Phew, good thing that only counts as one loss — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) April 20, 2022

Tony La Russa put out this riveting lineup for the nightcap. I mean truly, it was kind of a wild one. We are rocking with Jimmy Lambert on the mound.

Bernie gets it.

My @WhiteSox followers are upset with Tony La Russa's lineup in Game Two. I get that. — Bernie Pleskoff (@BerniePleskoff) April 20, 2022

History was made though. #Legend

#LeuryGarcia is the first #WhiteSox 2nd baseman to start in the three hole since #AaronMiles on Sept. 28, 2003 — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) April 20, 2022

Guardians struck again in the first with none other than José Ramírez. Why are we still pitching to him, you ask? Great question.

Make that 2️⃣0️⃣ runs batted in for José Ramírez in 1️⃣1️⃣ games. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/RjF2dCA85U — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 20, 2022

If the someone's life was on the line and the White Sox had to walk Jose Ramirez to save that persons life, the Sox would still pitch to him — Kyle McMahon (@kyyle23) April 20, 2022

Known power hitter Danny Mendick gave some life to the offense with an RBI double down the line. But that got ruined pretty quickly, and took away what could have been the tying run.

Triston McKenzie's no-hit bid is over, as Danny Mendick follows back-to-back walks with a smash down the line. One run scores, but Adam Engel out by a considerable margin at home on a great play by the Guardians. Sox down 2-1 in the fifth as McKenzie exits. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) April 20, 2022

Joe McEwing went rogue, and White Sox fans were questioning the decision.

I'm not crazy on the send. Yes, Engel is fast, but there are no outs. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) April 20, 2022

Other than that, the bats were (once again) absolutely dead.

why is frank menechino still employed? real question — (@likedemolition) April 20, 2022

There really wasn’t much else to celebrate the rest of the game, but the bar was on the floor.

Reynaldo Lopez got Jose Ramirez out! pic.twitter.com/u0dsUiFNk0 — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) April 20, 2022

The defense did not prevail, with Josh Harrison making an insane catch in left field, but colliding with Andrew Vaughn.

Josh Harrison with the potential catch of the year in left pic.twitter.com/edA51Uhn8C — Sox On 35th (@SoxOn35th) April 20, 2022

i love when our left fielder slide tackles our third baseman ❤️❤️❤️ — sean anderson (@Sean_W_Anderson) April 20, 2022

And somehow the day got worse.

Josh Harrison left the game with shoulder soreness and is being further evaluated. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 21, 2022

Same. :(

That’s enough bad news for the day. Let’s (hopefully) bounce back tomorrow.