Guardians 2, White Sox 1: Offense fails to come alive

Well, the Chicago White Sox fell short to the Cleveland Guardians today, twice. The losses dropped their record to 6-5, a bit of a free fall toward .500.

Jimmy Lambert got off to a bit of a shaky start, allowing a one-out double to Steven Kwan. Of course, José Ramírez used that to his advantage, hitting a double of his own to drive Kwan in and give Cleveland an early 1-0 lead. Lambert induced back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.

In the fourth, Gabriel Arias hit a one-out single for his first hit in the major leagues, followed by a double by Oscar Mercado to score him in with two outs. Now at 2-0, the Guardians had a bit of a cushion.

Lambert was replaced by Reynaldo López with two outs in the fourth inning, and overall you could say it was a solid start. Lambert gave up five hits, two runs, two walks, and spun five strikeouts. His ERA now sits at 5.40, and after the game the righthander was optioned back to the Charlotte Knights.

López got out of the fourth cleanly, followed by the White Sox threatening in the top of the fifth. Although they still had no hits in the ballgame at this point, they found other ways to get on base, as Reese McGuire and Adam Engel started off with back-to-back walks. A few mound visits later, and Danny Mendick finally got the first White Sox hit of the ballgame on a double to left field!

The game would have been tied, but Engel was thrown out at home on a great play from Kwan to catcher Bryan Lavastida.

McKenzie had a solid start despite the walks, going 4 ⅓ innings with 81 pitches, one hit, four walks, and four strikeouts. Anthony Gose, the former center fielder who you may not have even known was on the Guardians and in the bullpen now, came into the game in relief and struck out Josh Harrison and Adam Haseley to end the inning.

Harrison might end up on Sportscenter Top 10 later tonight, after making a tremendous yet scary play in the bottom of the fifth.

The White Sox threatened again in the top of eighth inning with Grandal up to bat with one on, but were unable to produce anything to tie the game.

It’s safe to say this may be a day the team wants to forget. From early errors, pitching woes, and low offensive production, the Guardians were able to secure the sweep.

Dylan Cease will take the mound tomorrow to try and sidestep just that. Game time is at 12:10 p.m. CT, and birthday girl Kristina Airdo is on recap duty, with Jacki Krestel on the Bird App, and Six Pack TBA.