Gamethread: White Sox at Guardians

The White Sox are playing in the series finale against the Cleveland Guardians, but it’s probably best that we just don’t talk about the first two games. The sun is shining (for once!) and we are ready for the Good Guys to bounce back and pick up a win before heading to Minnesota.

Dylan Cease and his mustache take the mound in hopes to clean up the mess that was left by Dallas Keuchel yesterday. He is 2-0 with a very NICE 1.69 ERA, and he looks to get his third win today.

Now for the lineups … It’s possible Tony was still sleeping when he made this, or maybe he picked some names out of a hat? In any event, Leury García is batting third for the second game in a row — no, I’m actually not making this up. I know they say your best hitter should bat third, so thankfully we have is .077 batting average to lead us to a W.

Zach Plesac is on the mound for the Guardians, and while he has one loss on the season, he is sitting strong with a 1.64 ERA over 11 innings. Hopefully we see better plate discipline from the South Siders and we can put up more than a couple runs. We do have the big guns batting third after all!

A little manatee baseball as we look for a sweep! #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/yqZpcZ2gnP — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 21, 2022

Lineups and jokes aside, it would be great to grab this win and set a positive tone going into the Sox’s first series against the Twins. First pitch is at 12:10 p.m. CT and you can get all the action on NBC Sports Chicago and listen in at ESPN 1000.

Go Sox!