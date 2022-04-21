Bird App Recap: Group Therapy Session

Sometimes, when your favorite team get so thoroughly bodied by a divisional foe, all that’s left to do is to complain about it on the Internet. There, you’ll find a community full of fans who are screaming into the void, just like you. Twitter dot com becomes a kind of support group for White Sox fans after a loss like today’s.

I’m here to facilitate this session of White Sox Twitter therapy. Let’s begin.

The trouble started well before the first pitch of the game was even thrown. Let’s talk about Tony La Russa’s line up:

I know the Sox aren't at full strength, but TLR has made the most talented and fun team in decades unwatchable in this series https://t.co/dVYYF2FTWI — Rob Young (@RobertHYoung) April 21, 2022

Seriously, are we living in a simulation? Why is Leury hitting 3rd AGAIN? I feel like TLR is just a gigantic troll. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) April 21, 2022

TLR explaining to Jake Burger why Leury is getting the start over him. pic.twitter.com/VkPoM5gWRC — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) April 16, 2022

La Russa wasn’t the only member of the coaching staff making questionable decisions today.

Send Joe McEwing to Charlotte — Joshua Tapper (@TapCityBaby) April 21, 2022

JOE PLEASE STOP SENDING OUR PLAYERS — Al Says: sox win (@baseball_and_al) April 21, 2022

HOW DOES THAT HAPPEN ON BACK-TO-BACK DAYS? — Steve Kniss (@stevekniss) April 21, 2022

I mean, there were two teams, some umpires, and a ball, but other than that, it was hard to discern that professional baseball was being played.

From top to bottom, the last two days have been the worst baseball I’ve seen from this team in a long time. — Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) April 21, 2022

I'm just sitting here in disbelief of what kind of baseball I have seen out of Cleveland these last two days. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) April 21, 2022

The White Sox are having the worst start to a game MAYBE in the history of baseball — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) April 20, 2022

The defense was bad.

Has an entire infield had the yips all at once before? — Bobby Mackowiak #NotAllBobs (@OwiakBob) April 21, 2022

WHITE SOX DEFENSE CONTINUES TO BE THE FUNNIEST SHIT I’VE EVER SEEN — 216 Baseball Podcast (@216BaseballPod) April 21, 2022

The offense was worse.

White Sox offense hasn’t scored four runs in a game in their last seven contests, which at this point is over half of the young season — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 21, 2022

The White Sox offense pic.twitter.com/I52kK3tD4A — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) April 20, 2022

It was bad all over.

Third straight game of the White Sox getting hilariously unlucky, being set up to fail by their manager, and just playing like absolute garbage. — Nick (@Nick_BPSS) April 21, 2022

Watching the White Sox the last 2 days has been painful. I just want to enjoy baseball, but we’re not even playing competitively and we could and should be. — Simi (@the_simster) April 21, 2022

someone help me escape from this perpetual prison of being a white sox fan — (@likedemolition) April 21, 2022

Adding injury to insult, we may have lost our center fielder for awhile.

Weird that Luis Robert got hurt, I was told that him sitting last night would prevent injury. #WhiteSox — TheMoncadaArmada (@HashTagWhiteSox) April 21, 2022

On second thought, maybe scream therapy is the way to go.

Kind of want to scream. Could be baseball related. — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) April 21, 2022

At least the series is over and the team can get out of Ohio.