Gamethread: White Sox at Twins

Like many of you, I have no idea what that series was against the Cleveland Guardians. It frustrates me to no end, but I recommend reading Zach Hayes’ column today about lineup construction that perfectly details our frustrations.

Luckily, today is a new day and a new series. The Chicago White Sox are taking on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field; plus, a late spring training signing is back with the Sox:

Prior to tonight's series opener at Minnesota, the White Sox reinstated outfielder AJ Pollock from the 10-day injured list and placed right-handed pitcher Matt Foster on the Family Medical Leave List.

Michael Kopech takes the bump this Friday evening. He owns a 1.00 ERA in two games (with no record). He’s struck out eight in nine innings and looks to establish his tertiary pitch (a curveball) a bit more, with his fastball and slider. His curveball does have a .000 BA (22 thrown), while his fastball has a .100 BA (89 thrown). The slider sits at .333 (33 thrown), so it will be interesting to watch these off-speed pitches complement his 4-seamer as he stretches out as a full-time starter.

Bailey Ober shares the hill with Kopech. In two games, Ober is 1-1 with a 3.27 ERA. His fastball (78 thrown), slider (38 thrown), and curveball (21 thrown) own .250, .143 BA, and .000, respectively. On the other hand, his changeup has been struggling with a .400 BA on 20 thrown.

Although today is a new day, the lineup still engages in terrible shenanigans.

Michael Kopech is 1-0 with a 1.57 ERA, 31 strikeouts and a .132 (10-76) opponents average in six starts since 2021.



CWS to have most hits -130

Leury García moves up to second, and AJ Pollock bats sixth. Andrew Vaughn sees a start against a righty starter, and hopefully, he stays in the lineup regardless of pitcher handedness.

The Twinkies will line up like so:

Back home under the lights! pic.twitter.com/i0Gl0mN0oP — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 22, 2022

I’m excited to see how the Sox pitch to new Twins Carlos Correa, Gio Urshela, and Gary Sánchez.

Hoping the offense comes to life this evening, you can catch this game televised, as always, on NBC Sports Chicago at 7:10 p.m. CT. Chrystal O’Keefe will have your postgame Six Pack, with Adrian Serrano on the Bird App.